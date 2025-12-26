The Volvo V60 Is Dying in the US Next Year, As the Company “Evolves” Toward SUVs

(Images: Volvo)

After seven decades in business and nearly as long building wagons, Volvo will end V60 Cross Country production for the US in April.

Even if you aren’t a huge Volvo fan or owner, most folks out there remember a time when brick-like wagons absolutely dominated the Swedish brand’s identity. It’s a distinctive part of its 70-year history, as Volvo Cars celebrates a major milestone in the American market. From 2026 onward, however, it will no longer have a wagon in the range for the first time in decades, as it moves on from the V60 Cross Country model in just a few months’ time.

If you’ve been following not just Volvo but several other automakers over the past several years, I’ll grant you this isn’t surprising news. We’ve seen it coming for awhile now, as the automaker dropped the larger V90 wagon and its more rugged Cross Country variant, while paring back the V60 lineup at the same time. The V60 Cross Country has been, for a little while, the last wagon Volvo’s been willing to sell you. To wit, you could only get it with a single powertrain and one of two trim packages…so it’s not like there was much choice left by this point anyway.

Nonetheless, Volvo will finally can production for the US market in April, with order books for American customers ending next month. To be clear, the V60 will still be sold in certain global markets, but we will no longer have access to a Volvo wagon of any variety (or a sedan, for that matter).

Specifically, Volvo said in its pre-Christmas statement, “As our customers in the U.S. overwhelmingly prefer SUVs, early next year we’ll take the last orders for this generation of Volvo wagons, with the V6 Cross Country ending production in April 2026. For U.S. customers who love wagons, there’s still a bit of time: orders will be accepted until late January 2026, and we expect to have V60 Cross Country available in retailer inventory for a few months after that.”

Note Volvo said “this generation” of wagons is coming to an end, so you could interpret that with some hope for the future. That said, from a business perspective, Volvo’s not wrong. The American customer base does heavily prefer SUVs, hence why wagons are going the way of the dodo, and have been for decades.

Nevertheless, wagons have at least been an alternative to the veritable sea of SUVs flooding out of assembly plants far and wide, and now we’ll no longer have that option. Much like manual-equipped cars and sports coupes, wagons are niche vehicles. The few options that remain lie almost exclusively in the performance market, with the likes of the BMW M5 Touring, Audi A6 Avant and Mercedes-AMG wagons and their eye-watering price tags.

Progress waits for no one, though, and if you’re looking into buying your next new vehicle, only having SUVs to select apparently counts for progress. I’d like to still take a moment of silence for the passing of Volvo wagons here in the US, though.