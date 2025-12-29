More than 51,000 2022-2024 Hyundai Tucson SUVs Under Recall for Wiring-Related Fire Risk

(Images: Hyundai)

Hyundai is recalling some Tucson SUVs over concerns of water getting into the tow hitch wiring harness and causing a short circuit.

According to what the automaker recently told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in a new recall notice, certain 2022-2024 Hyundai Tucson SUVs could be susceptible to water making its way into the tow hitch wiring harness. If that happens, the resulting short could cause the harness to overheat, melt, or in the worst case scenario, catch fire. In all, this recall campaign affects 51,587 examples.

These impacted Tucson SUVs will specifically have the factory-optioned tow hitch and wiring. Apart from the short circuit potentially starting a fire, Hyundai says the electrical issue from water could render the trailer taillights or the car’s stop lights inoperable. That separate problem presents another safety risk for which the automaker is taking measures to inspect and replace faulty units. When Hyundai built the affected vehicles, it installed wiring harnesses with insufficient sealant to prevent water intrusion.

To-date, the company says it is aware of three confirmed fires in the U.S. market. Between June 8, 2022 and November 10, 2025, it received 287 reports of failing trailer wiring harnesses.

This issue concerns pre-facelift Tucson SUVs; 2025 and later models are not included.

What’s the fix and when can I get it?

Until owners are able to take their Tucson into the dealer for a repair, Hyundai advises owners park their vehicles outside and away from structures and other vehicles, when they can.

For vehicles under this recall, Hyundai will have dealer technicians replace the wiring harness control module with a unit that has better sealing, free of charge (and regardless of whether vehicles are still under the 3-year/36,000-mile new vehicle warranty). It will also reimburse owners who paid to repair the issue out-of-pocket, though most of the 51,000-plus units should still have some of the manufacturer warranty left.

Hyundai plans to officially notify dealers and customers at the same time on February 16, 2026. However, owners can search using their VIN to see whether their Tucson is part of the recall. You can go to Hyundai’s recall website (recall number 290), or use the NHTSA’s recall search page (NHTSA recall number 25V-893).