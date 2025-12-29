Putting Our 100-Year-Old Ford Model T on the Dyno: It’s a Record Breaker!

(Image: TFL Studios)

Oh, how far we’ve come in the past century.

We’re used to seeing dozens and dozens of car and truck brands out on the roads today, but that was definitely not the case back in the early 1900s. The Ford Model T may not be the first vehicle to ever exist, but it’s certainly one of the most iconic and transformative cars to the automotive landscape, particularly in America. This nearly 100-year-old example has stood the test of time, but Tommy and Kase want to know one thing in this TFLclassics video (see it below): How much power is it putting down after almost a century?

To find out, the guys took our 1927 Model T down to our friend Jordan Townsend, who makes a host of YouTube videos tinkering with some awesome classics. Using his dyno, we’ll find out exactly how much power this antique has (or, more appropriately, doesn’t have)…and there’s a fun little twist at the end of the video you won’t want to miss.

But what about the TL;DW (too long; didn’t watch) version? Well, our good-old Model T did set a record with the power its putting down to the rear wheels. At a full-on 10 horsepower, it’s not the kind of record you’re probably expecting. On another run, Jordan managed a cool 11 hp, so it’s an absolute powerhouse among the classic vehicles we’ve owned!

Check out more in the full experience on TFLclassics: