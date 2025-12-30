Subaru Once Again Teases a New STI for January 9, And It’s Not Exactly What You Think

Based on the last Subaru concept, this isn’t quite what you’re probably expecting.

Ever since the current-generation Subaru WRX launched for the 2022 model year, American enthusiasts have been waiting for the follow-up. It seemed inevitable, considering there’s been an STI version of each WRX stretching back to the Impreza’s inception. This time around, that hasn’t happened, as we’ve gone without any WRX STI for the past few years. Keep in mind, the last STI launched in late 2014 alongside the standard WRX sedan, and ran through the end of the VA’s production run in 2021.

Now, though, that situation might finally change as Subaru released an STI teaser through a 12-second clip to its social media channels. Mark your calendars for January 9.

If you’re thinking “well, duh” in light of the Performance B-STI concept shown back in October at the Japan Mobility Show, I have a couple points for you. First, it wasn’t a shoo-in, as Subaru elicited feedback from fans after the concept’s debut. Basically, we took that as the automaker might do it if there’s enough affirmative input. Beyond that, now that it appears a new STI is indeed on the horizon, there’s another asterisk: It’s not the hatchback Subaru displayed a couple months ago.

You can’t see much in the teaser, but the company (naturally) showed a few key details. The STI badge in the grille is the biggest gimme we have that this is indeed a new WRX STI model. There’s also a sound bite showcasing the unmistakable note of the FA four-pot boxer engine. At this point, we don’t know exactly how much power a new STI model would put out, but here’s hoping it’s a healthy bump over the 271 horsepower figure of the stock WRX’s FA24 unit.

Then, there’s the overhead shot. This is the point where fans of the concept may be disappointed, because it looks like the STI will be a sedan. In a vacuum that’s not terribly surprising, since the VA STI also offered no five-door hatch, and the Japan-specific S4 STI Sport didn’t deviate from that formula, either. Perhaps worryingly, I also don’t spot a rear wing in the flyby or the overhead shot, but it’s difficult to make out too much detail (by design) other than the STI badge and the signature WR Blue paint.

Nevertheless, as a follow-up to the follow-up of that concept’s debut, it looks like we’ll have a better idea of what this generation’s full-fat STI will look like in a couple weeks.