Ask Nathan: Is the 2026 Acura Integra a Civic in a Suit and Operation Frodo is a Go!

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Civic in a tuxedo – the 2026 Acura Integra is a bit more.

Operation Frodo 2026 is on – this week!

This week’s first question comes from a fan who’s curious about the distinction between the Honda Civic Si and 2026 Acura Integra.

Q: RE: Is the 2026 Acura Integra a Civic Si in a smart suit?

The 2026 Acura Integra is essentially a Civic Si in a smart suit. Same athletic bones and engaging spirit, but dressed with sharper styling, a richer interior, and a more refined, grown-up demeanor. Am I wrong?

— S88 8008sX

A: It has a different feel, it’s more comfortable and there is the option of the CVT and manual transmission.

It’s more than just that: Acura was smart to give the Integra just a smattering of upgrades to keep things fresh. Inside, there’s a mix of Civic design, with plenty of upgrades. There’s a larger 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, and wireless Apple CarPlay with Android Auto is standard across the line. The driver gets a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster as well. There’s a base, 8-soeaker audio system, but the one you want is the top-end, 16-speaker ELS STUDIO 3D Premium Audio System. It even has overhead speakers.

Now: full disclosure – the Civic Si is one of my favorite cars to daily drive, and this A-Spec, even more so. Sure, I’m still on the fence about the styling and the pricing is dear for some, but the Integra is a sweet little ride. No, it won’t make you forget the seriously powerful Integra Type-S, which has around 120 horsepower more, but the 200 horsepower 1.5-liter turbo (which makes 192 lb-ft of torque) has lots of spunk. Additionally, the suspension setup is a sublime mix of comfort and performance.

I love-love-love that rev-matching manual transmission setup. It never misses a beat, and helps the driver get the most out of the powertrain. This little car feels faster than it is, and that’s a good thing. Sure, the CVT is still available, and it works fine, but the stick makes everything better. Not only that: the engine note is a ton of fun for a car in this class.

Yes, there are strong challengers from Germany and even Korea; options that offer a manual option with a turbocharged four-banger, but few can match the graceful interior design, superb overall balance and personality of the Integra. I do agree: it is directly related to the Honda Civic Si, but it’s tuned differently and it simply feels different.

— N

The last question comes from Facebook (@NathanAdlenJournalist), regarding a mission to save dogs – with automotive journalists. This came up a few months back – but now it’s time to go!

Q: (Via: Nathan Adlen Journalist Facebook) RE: Operation Frodo is on!

Looking forward to seeing you helping out with Project Frodo this year!

Deb M

—

A: Yes – I am assisting with the 2025 Operation Frodo event.

Last time I helped out, it was 2023. Once again, I join several automotive journalists, volunteers and dog-lovers to transport these pups from the Midwest to the Pacific Northwest.

Click (here) for the main website.

Here’s a summary:

Operation Frodo 2025 is a winter rescue mission running December 13–17, 2025, transporting over 20 at-risk dogs nearly 2,000 miles from Omaha, Nebraska, to rescue partners and adopters in Utah and the Pacific Northwest. The effort mobilizes more than 20 volunteer drivers, a multi-vehicle caravan, and support from six automakers — Volkswagen, Toyota, Subaru, Chrysler, INEOS, and Kia — with logistics help from DriveShop.

Now in its fifth year, the mission began with the rescue of a single beagle named Frodo and has since saved 65 dogs, growing into a national rescue network. 2025 marks a first-time partnership with The Asher House, which will help raise awareness and prepare 10 dogs for adoption, alongside returning rescue partners Basset & Beagle Rescue of the Heartland, Utah Beagle Rescue, and Seattle Beagle Rescue.

Drivers will share daily updates across social media during the winter journey. Donations are urgently needed, especially as many dogs are heartworm-positive, with treatment costs falling entirely on rescuers. Support can be given through gift cards, an Amazon wish list, sharing the mission, or direct donations.

Operation Frodo is led by Animal Rescue Rigs, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving shelter transport nationwide, giving vulnerable dogs a second chance at safe, permanent homes.

– N