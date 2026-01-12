The 2027 Nissan Z Is Getting a Sleeker Look and Updated Suspension

(Images: Nissan)

The Nissan Z is still fairly fresh in the grand scheme, but it’s getting some small tweaks.

After more than a decade of the 370Z, Nissan finally brought us a new Z car for the 2023 model year. It’s still decently fresh off that update, so we weren’t expecting too many changes beyond the special models the automaker already announced, like the Heritage Edition. Nissan is indeed making some tweaks for 2027, though, and brought those updates to the weekend’s Tokyo Auto Salon show.

Fundamentally, we’re still looking at a similar Nissan Z to what we’ve had these past few years. This time around, though, the fairly large and open grille has been dialed back for a smaller, sleeker and somewhat classic 240-esque look. There’s a slim upper grille, with Nissan’s designers separating the lower intake by a body-colored section across the middle. There’s also a new 19-inch wheel design, as least on this Japanese-spec Fairlady Z model, as well as a new Unryu Green paint color. Much like the subtle front-end changes, this color isn’t as loud as some of the Z’s earlier hues like Ikazuchi (Thunder) Yellow and New Sight Orange.

On the mechanical front, the 2027 Nissan Z is getting some slightly beefier shocks, while upgraded brakes are on the menu for the Z Nismo, courtesy of a pair of two-piece Akebono brake rotors up front (they’re still steel discs, but now have an aluminum hat that helps shed about 20 pounds of unsprung weight from the front end versus a single-piece brake rotor setup).

Both the 2027 Nissan Z and Z Nismo appear to have the same amount of power as before (400 and 420 horsepower, respectively), with the Nismo finally offering a manual transmission option. The automaker plans to launch the updated Z in Japan first, though we’ll see it over here in the U.S. later this year.