Shelby Rolls Out Its Latest Super Snake With Up to 830 Horsepower

(Images: Shelby American)

Shelby American is bringing the Mustang-based Super Snake back for 2026, but you’ll have to act fast if you want one.

It’s been nearly sixty years since the first example of the iconic Shelby Super Snake, and it’s back once more for the S650 generation. Shelby American recently announced more details for this brand-new version, rocking a comprehensive list of upgrades over your standard 5.0-liter Mustang GT, including a Whipple supercharger taking things up to 830 horsepower. It won’t come cheaply, of course, but it is far more approachable than, say, Ford’s own $325,000 Mustang GTD.

Like the more expensive Super Snake R, this version still gets a host of lightening across the board, from the carbon fiber fenders and rear wing to the aluminum hood and the magnesium wheels. Based on the Mustang GT’s 401A equipment package, the Super Snake also packs MagneRide suspension, active exhaust, a B&O sound system and some of the nicer refinements from the higher specs of Ford’s latest generation pony car.

Now, you can order the Shelby Super Snake with the standard, naturally-aspirated, 480-horsepower 5.0-liter Coyote V8 and leave it at that. That’s no fun, though, so most folks will likely add the supercharger into the mix. While buyers will have to go that route, as Shelby only sells it as a post-title item rather than shipping it with the Whipple unit installed, the resulting 830 horsepower is too tempting to turn down. Especially when that sort of power level puts this car ahead of the Mustang GTD on power, for half the price. Best of all, owners can get that sort of power output on 93-octane pump gas.

If you want a 2026 Shelby Super Snake, there are (of course) a couple things you need to know. First, it will cost you at least $175,885. That includes the cost of the Mustang GT, though that does not include taxes or title fees. Each Super Snake Shelby sells will still come with Ford’s 3-year/36,000-mile new vehicle warranty, however.

The other caveat is that the Super Snake is a limited-run model. Shelby American only plans to sell 300 units in the U.S. The company builds these cars at its shop in Las Vegas, though it says there will be “a small number built by official Mod Shops worldwide”, if you don’t live in the United States.