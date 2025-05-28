Stellantis Names Former Jeep Head Antonio Filosa As the Company’s New CEO

Former Jeep brand CEO Antonio Filosa (above right) has been named as Stellantis’ new CEO. (Images: Stellantis)

Antonio Filosa will become Stellantis’ next CEO on June 23.

Following Carlos Tavares’ abrupt departure from the multinational automaker last December, Stellantis formally announced his replacement Wednesday. Antonio Filosa, a 25-year company veteran and former Jeep brand CEO, among several other roles over the years, will take up the post in an effort to reverse Stellantis’ recent troubles amid a multitude of challenges, from ballooning costs to U.S. tariffs and cementing a coherent strategy around its future prospects with both internal combustion and electrification.

Stellantis’ Executive Chairman John Elkann, who led a committee to find Tavares’ replacement, will remain in the chairman post when Filosa takes over as CEO on June 23.

“I have worked closely with Antonio over the past six months,” Elkann said in the company’s formal announcement, “during which his responsibilities have increased, and his strong and effective leadership spanning both North and South America at a moment of unprecedented challenge have confirmed the excellent qualities he brings to the role. Together with the entire Board, I look forward to working with him.”

Stellantis says it will hold an “Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting” in the coming days, in which the Board must formally elect Filosa to serve as an executive director. However, to facilitate a cleaner transition, the company’s board of directors granted him CEO powers, effective next month.

A key element in turning Stellantis around, according to several analysts, has been a strong focus on the all-important North American market. That is, companies including Jeep and Ram — two huge chunks of Stellantis’ overall sales volume — are almost certainly going to be a major part of the company’s focus and investment moving forward. The company’s other brands including Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat and Alfa Romeo have also been part of the discussion, particularly among frustrated dealers anxious for new high-demand products to turn its sales figures around.

In the first quarter of 2025, Stellantis reported a 14% year-over-year drop in revenues, and has been shifting its financial guidance and its production plans in response to recent U.S. trade policy.