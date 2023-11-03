Now You Can Participate in Ford’s Bronco Off-Roadeo Without Your Own Bronco (For a Fee, Of Course)

You can join in the fun at one of four locations in the U.S.

You can join Ford’s Bronco Off-Roadeo half-day events at one of four unique U.S. locations.

Ford’s Bronco Off-Roadeo is a four-hour paid off-road adventure with trail guide instruction. It doesn’t matter what your skill level is, nor does it matter if you own a Bronco, Bronco Sport, or Bronco Raptor. Actually, you don’t even need to own a Ford product. They will provide a vehicle, and for $795 you can bring up to three guests. Participants get hands-on coaching from expert trail guides, and work with off-road enthusiasts at each venue.

“While our Bronco owners have loved Off-Roadeo, we’ve been asked by non-owners how they could experience Bronco’s legendary off-road capabilities. The new Half-Day Adventure is a great way for those to be fully immersed in the Bronco brand and create an unforgettable memory.” Matt Simpson, general manager for Ford Enthusiast Vehicles

Included with the off-road instruction, guests will learn about the various Bronco off-road features. From G.O.A.T mode, to various electronic and mechanical aids, the instruction is all “hands-on.” In addition, you will be immersed in Ford Bronco culture. That’s where you not only learn about Bronco history, but where Ford can show off some accessories.

Ford wants you to know that Emmy Award-nominated actor Sydney Sweeney participated, and was pleased. “Bronco Off-Roadeo is not just about driving – it’s about learning, feeling empowered, and challenging yourself. It is a playground for everyone; and now that it’s open to all with Half-Day Adventure, I’m so excited to come back with all of my friends!” — Sydney Sweeney

How you can book a spot at Ford’s Bronco Off-Roadeo

The event takes place in Nevada, Utah, Texas and New Hampshire. Go to BroncoOffRoadeo.com for booking and additional infromation,.

Also: “Owners of any 2021 or newer Ford Bronco, 2021 or 2022 Bronco Sport Badlands or First Editions, any 2023 or newer Bronco Sport, and 2022 or newer Bronco Raptor will continue to experience the full-day Bronco Off-Roadeo experience free of charge.” – Ford