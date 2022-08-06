1-Year Update: Here’s What To Love (and Hate) About Owning the Ford Bronco!

After a year of owning it, here's what we love about the new Ford Bronco — and what we're not so crazy about!

(Images: TFL Studios)

Hard to believe it’s already the TFL Bronco is already hitting the one-year ownership mark.

It’s been a crazy year for the Bronco indeed, and now more folks are actually starting to get their hands on Ford’s hotly-anticipated off-roader as an alternative to the all-conquering Jeep Wrangler. Since picking this First Edition up in July 2021 (an awesome viewer gave TFL his reservation if we gave a shoutout to the Ronald McDonald House, which we were happy to do), there have been a few ups and downs we discovered along the way.

In this video, Roman takes you around the TFL Bronco after a solid twelve months, outlining some of the best and worst parts of the car itself and the ownership experience thus far. He also talks about the competition — including the Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner — going through some of the major points for each.

If you’re also just looking for a fairly laid-back video to take in some Colorado scenery, this update has you covered there too. Ride along and hear Roman’s thoughts on the new Ford Bronco after a year in below: