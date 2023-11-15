Toyota Debuts Its Latest SUV: Meet the 2025 Crown Signia

Yep, Toyota now has 10 crossovers and SUVs in its lineup, including the Crown Signia.

This year’s LA Auto Show is quickly approaching, and Toyota’s coming in hot this year with now just one, but two major reveals. Andre and I had the opportunity to check out the brand-new Camry as well as the Crown SUV. We didn’t get an official name up until this point, with teasers simply calling it the Crown SUV, but the “Signia” name follows up on a trademark Toyota locked in last year.

So, what exactly is the Crown Signia? Essentially, we’re looking at a more practical option alongside the Crown sedan, with the Signia’s main goal being to broaden the nameplate’s appeal. If you think it’s odd for Toyota to add another crossover to an already crowded lineup, so did I. During our time with the car, a company spokesperson mentioned the Crown Signia will eventually replace the Venza in the lineup. The two models will overlap for a little while after the Crown Signia launches next summer, but at its core, this is a direct replacement for the Venza, and a new offering between the RAV4 and the Highlander as a larger, more luxurious five-seater SUV.

Up front, the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia shares a resemblance to its sedan counterpart, though this car packs a subtler, monochromatic grille and headlight design. The “Hammerhead” look, as Toyota calls it, is greater emphasized by wide fenders and the larger profile around back, naturally.

Toyota didn’t disclose exactly how much cargo space the new Crown Signia has. What they did say, however, is that you can fit a 6.5-feet-long object in the cargo area with the rear seats folded. The automaker helpfully included a couple fold-over trays on the rear seatbacks to actually create a flat loading area up to the back seats to accommodate larger objects. See that in action below:

The Crown Signia is Hybrid only, but no “Max” powertrain

Under the hood, the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia packs the same hybrid system as the standard Crown sedan. That means you get a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine working in tandem with an electric motor to put out a combined 243 horsepower. The new Crown Signia only offers a hybrid powertrain: There’s no solely gasoline option here.

Not only that, but it should return a respectable 36 combined mpg, and you get all-wheel drive for better all-weather capability. Again, since this car will ultimately replace the Venza, Toyota ensures you’re not losing any capability with the Crown Signia, and if anything you’re actually getting at least a bit more with this new model.

Two-tier trim walk and standard features

Look inside the new Crown Signia and — surprise, surprise — the layout is identical to the sedan. Of course, that’s the whole point here, as you’d buy this SUV version for the same sort of luxurious materials and features and a more practical body style.

The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia only comes in two trims: the base XLE and the Limited. There’s no Platinum trim here (unlike the Crown sedan) since you can’t get get the 2.4-liter turbocharged Hybrid Max powertrain, at least at launch.

The XLE model comes pretty well equipped in its own right, offering Softex-appointed seats, 19-inch wheels, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen, Qi wireless charging, five USB ports, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and a power liftgate with a kick sensor. Every Crown Signia also packs the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 system, offering up blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert as standard in addition to all the usual safety features (automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and so on).

The Limited model adds to the feature set with a fixed glass panoramic roof, larger 21-inch wheels as shown above, leather seats and an 11-speaker JBL premium audio system. You also get a few more driver assistance toys, from rain-sensing wipers to front and rear parking assist and digital key capability using your smartphone (with a subscription, of course).

If you buy the Limited, you can take things one step further with the Tech Package: That adds a 360-degree panoramic view monitor, traffic jam assist, lane change assist and fancier door mirrors with puddle lights that will automatically tilt when you put the car in reverse.

Pricing is not yet available for the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia. We typically get that information much closer to the actual launch, so expect to see that next year. Odds are this will be substantially more expensive than the old Venza, though the real question is where Toyota will price the Signia relative to the Crown sedan, which starts at $41,145.