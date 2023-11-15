Hands-On: Genesis Debuts New 2025 GV80 Coupe, Revamped SUV for America

(Images: TFL Studios | Zach Butler)

After their Korean reveal, we’re now seeing the new GV80 Coupe and SUV debut for the North American market.

Back in early 2020, Genesis launched its first production SUV with the GV80. Since then, it’s expanded the lineup to include both the smaller (and remarkably good) GV70 and its electrified version, as well as the all-electric GV60. Now, it’s time for the GV80 SUV to get a mid-cycle refresh, but that’s not all Genesis has up its sleeve: The automaker is also debuting a sleeker version of its flagship at the LA Auto Show: the GV80 Coupe.

We’re talking about the luxury crossover space here, so it’s a move that makes perfect sense. BMW has the X6, Mercedes-Benz has the GLE Coupe and Audi has the Q8 in both gas and electric forms. Some folks really dig this style of vehicle, and now Genesis is bringing a suitable alternative to the German options next year. The company did not specify exactly when the GV80 Coupe and SUV are coming, but we should have more specifics in the coming months.

Genesis invited scores of journalists to the unveiling, with nearly everyone immediately flocking to the GV80 Coupe from the word go. There are a two notable reasons for that: One is the new body style (naturally), and the other is the powertrain.

For the 2025 Genesis GV80 lineup, you still get the two engines with which we’re familiar now. The base SUV will start off with a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine putting out 300 horsepower. The step-up engine option — as the upgrade option for the SUV and the entry-level powertrain for the Coupe — is the same 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine with 375 horsepower.

Finally, though, the GV80 Coupe exclusively brings an even more powerful engine to the party. For the sportier variant, Genesis saw fit to equip the Coupe with the same 409-horsepower powerplant from the long-wheelbase G90, supported by a 48-volt mild hybrid system and electric supercharger. Go for that option, and you’ll have more power than the BMW X6 xDrive40i.

Both models get revamped styling, inside and out

The GV80 SUV’s mid-cycle refresh and the GV80 Coupe’s introduction as a distinct model also debut several tweaks from the original SUV. Both cars see a subtly redesigned front fascia, with an updated double-layered crest grille, Micro Lens Array (MLA) LED headlights and larger air intakes. Along the side, the GV80 Coupe gets a similar chrome strip to the SUV along the lower edges, stretching from the front bumper out to the rear.

The 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe stands out with bespoke 20- and 22-inch wheels.

Inside, the new GV80 models bear the same styling cues, though you will immediately spot a couple noteworthy changes from the previous SUV. Genesis actually ditched the two-spoke steering wheel for a three-spoke design, and the old instrument cluster and infotainment screen are out as well. Now, there’s a single 27-inch-wide display spanning most of the dashboard, combining both critical driver information and infotainment controls.

The rest of the center fascia largely remains the same as before, though Genesis did incorporate a few crucial quality-of-life improvements. The top of the center stack now have volume control and tuning knobs, while the updated models also get larger cupholders and a redesigned wireless phone charging tray.

We’ll still have to wait for more information on availability, exact trim walk features and pricing. Genesis will announce further details next year, but you’ll be able to check out the cars in the sheet metal at the 2023 LA Auto Show. Stay tuned for more from our channels on the GV80 and everything else going on at the show at AllTFL.com!