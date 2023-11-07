Toyota Confirms Crown SUV Will Debut on November 14: Here’s What We Know So Far

Toyota plans to grow its SUV lineup with yet another model: the Crown.

While we’ve already seen one teaser, the automaker did clear up the veil of uncertainty on what it’s unveiling and when we’ll know more about it. So, mark your calendar: the 2024 Toyota Crown SUV will debut next week on November 14, the week of the LA Auto Show.

If you’re keeping score at home, this latest addition to Toyota’s range means it will eventually sell nine crossovers/SUVs between the Corolla Cross at the entry level and the Sequoia at the top end (and including the electric bZ4X).

At first glance, Toyota’s teaser reveals more than we’re used to, but we still can’t see the entire car’s size or design. Fortunately, the company already revealed the Crown Estate concept last year:

Based on what we saw back then, this production-spec Crown SUV looks nearly identical. Now, it’s unclear for the moment whether the front-end styling will look quite as rakish as the concept shows here. Even if it does sport a fairly similar face to the Crown we already know, though, some may appreciate the SUV’s proportions better than the controversial sedan.

Under the hood, it’s almost certain the two models under the Crown name will share the same powertrains. Kicking off the Crown lineup is a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter hybrid system, making 236 horsepower and sending that power through an e-CVT to all four wheels. If you’re looking for a bit more oomph, the so-called “Hybrid Max” setup pairs an electric motor to a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. With that option, the Crown’s output increases to 340 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, and also pairs up to a conventional 6-speed automatic rather than a CVT. We may also see a plug-in hybrid version that is not currently available on sedan, but we’ll have to wait at least a week to find that out.

Again, we’ll know more at 10 PM Eastern Time on November 14, so stay tuned for more details on the Crown SUV and more Toyota coverage (and plenty of others) at the 2023 LA Auto Show.