2023 Audi TT Roadster Final Edition Bids a Fond Farewell to a 25-Year-Old Icon

Only 50 of these cars will be sold, and only in the U.S.

Are you sad to see the Audi TT roll off into the sunset?

Volkswagen Group is planning new sports cars as part of its electric transformation, but after 25 years and three generations, the two-seat Audi TT is winding down production this year. As ever, though, the automaker is planning a Final Edition roadster just for the U.S. market to cap off one of the brand’s iconic models over the past two-and-a-bit decades.

Limited to just 50 units, the Audi TT Roadster Final Edition comes with Goodwood Green Pearl Effect paint and Palomino Brown leather. That’s a distinctive look not too unlike the original Audi TT we had in the TFL fleet a few years back, and ought to make the model stand out, even among what is already a relatively rare sight on the roads (at least, here in Colorado). Other special touches for this limited-run model include 20-inch Y-spoke forged wheels, Palomino brown leather throughout the rest of the interior, carbon fiber trim elements, and unique floor mats.

Under the hood, the 2023 Audi TT Roadster Final Edition isn’t exactly a firebreather like the RS model. Instead, it’s more of a boulevard cruiser, by way of VW’s EA888 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder putting out 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.

Power makes its way to all four wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

If you want one of the fifty examples, it won’t exactly come cheap (not that the standard TT was, when you could buy one). Pricing starts at $68,995 — a full $11,500 above the now-defunct, standard TT Roadster — and you’ll probably have to act quickly to snap one up. Right now, you can no longer order any of the other TT models, as the site now just shows a “Heritage” page like the R8, which is also departing after this model year.