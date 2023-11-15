The 2025 Toyota Camry Goes AWD and Hybrid Only: Debut

Here's what It has and does *not* have!

The all-new 2025 Toyota Camry makes its world debut, and it’s a huge deal.

Here is why people should take notice, and all of the specs we have so far. The all-new Camry will be solely powered by a gas/electric hybrid powertrain. It will be offered in front-wheel-drive (FWD) or all-wheel-drive (AWD) configurations. The 3.5-liter V6 has been discontinued for Toyota’s midsize sedan, and there is no word of a special TRD performance variant yet.

The reason why this car is a big deal – it is currently the best-selling sedan in the U.S. Through the first nine months of 2023, Toyota sold 217,915 Camry sedans in the United States. This is significantly more than the Toyota Corolla, Honda Accord, Honda Civic, or Hyundai Elantra sales over the same time period. Honda sold 152,202 Accord sedans during this time. Although GM, Ford, and Stellantis walked away from the sedan market, the Camry is still very big business for Toyota.

Toyota continues its Hybrid powertrain push with the introduction of this new Camry. Currently about 10.1% of Camry sales have an electrified Hybrid powertrain. Toyota is looking to turn into 100% of all sales when this new model arrives at dealers in the Spring of 2024.

This the all-new 5th-generation of the Toyota Hybrid System (THS) that uses more compact and lightweight electric motors. The Camry FWD model are rated at a total output of 225 horsepower. The Camry AWD is rated at a maximum of 232 horsepower.

Toyota has not yet announced the new Camry’s MPG estimates, but it’s unlikely the Camry FWD will be rated lower than the current 51 MPG city / 53 MPG highway / 52 MPG combined.

The new 2025 Camry has approximately same wheelbase and width as the current model. The overall length of the car grows by about 35 mm (or 1.37 inches). The exterior styling is new and optimized for efficiency. The interior is also fully redesigned. The front driver’s seat is as comfortable as ever. I can comfortable sit behind myself (I am 6’3”.)

All new Camry models will be offered with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS 3.0) driver assistance system. The 2025 Camry will be available in LE, XLE, SE, and XSE trims.

TSS 3.0 is a sophisticated suite of technologies and it’s not easy to describe. I am including the TSS 3.0 technology list and description that is provided directly by Toyota.

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don’t react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking.

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don’t react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking. Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control: Intended for highway use, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph and uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

Intended for highway use, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph and uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you. Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist: When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 30 mph, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance.

When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 30 mph, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance. Lane Tracing Assist: When Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

When Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane. Road Sign Assist: Using an intelligent camera, Road Sign Assist (RSA) is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and display and icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

Using an intelligent camera, Road Sign Assist (RSA) is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and display and icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID). Automatic High Beams: The Automatic High Beams (AHB) are designed to help you see more clearly at night at speeds above 21 mph. The AHB system is designed to detect the headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles, then automatically toggle between high and low beams accordingly.

The Automatic High Beams (AHB) are designed to help you see more clearly at night at speeds above 21 mph. The AHB system is designed to detect the headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles, then automatically toggle between high and low beams accordingly. Proactive Driving Assist: Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) uses the vehicle’s camera and radar, when system operating conditions are met, to provide gentle braking and/or steering to support driving tasks such as distance control between your vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist. PDA can also provide gentle braking into curves.

This is not all. The available Premium Plus Package on XLE or XSE trim provides even more driver-assistence aides. Most noteworthy is the Traffic Jam Assist. This is a hands-free / eye-on-road driving system that can pilot your Camry in traffic as speeds of under 25 MPH.

Many of you may be worried about the hybrid system reliability. Toyota has been producing and selling gas/electric hybrid passenger cars since the original Toyota Prius when it came out in 1997. Here’s Toyota’s latest warranty information for the 2025 Camry.

“Toyota’s 36-month / 36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years / 100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years / 150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership.“

2025 Toyota Camry pricing has been announced yet, but I am guessing it will start around $30,000 for a base Camry LE front-wheel-drive model. Why $30,000 starting price? This is a little higher than the current Camry Hybrid FWD, and this is also where some of competitor hybrid sedans are starting at (Honda Accord Hybrid or Hyundai Sonata Hybrid).

We look forward to driving the all-new Camry soon. Please stay tuned to allTFL.com to all automotive news in one place.