California Special Is Back! 2024 Ford Mustang GT/CS Package Returns for a New Era

The new California Special package is available on the GT Premium coupe and convertible.

Since the S650 Mustang launched, Ford has been keeping the pavement hot with reveal after reveal, and Thursday brings another: the GT/CS. As part of its effort to appeal to a broad range of buyers, the automaker is bringing the California Special back for another generation with the 2024 models. The original model (an example of which TFL currently owns — check that out below) brought a distinct aesthetic honed to the carefree California lifestyle, and that’s what the Blue Oval aims to reinvent here.

As with the now-departed S550, this latest generation Mustang GT California Special brings a host of aesthetic tweaks to set it apart from the rest of the team. Specifically, the horizontal slatted grille makes a comeback, while the “nostrils” and GT/CS badge come in Rave Blue. Ford continued that color scheme throughout the car, from the 19-inch wheels to the interior stitching and side graphics, to offset the black accents. Two 19-inch wheel options are available, depending on whether or not you order the GT Performance Package.

The California Special still packs the same 486-horsepower, 5.0-liter Coyote V8 under the hood as the standard GT. The California Special package is available for an extra $1,995 on top of the price of the GT Premium, and you can get it with either the 6-speed manual or the 10-speed automatic transmission.

The Mustang GT/CS will make its official debut next week at the LA Auto Show, so stay tuned for more coverage along with all the other debuts at AllTFL.com!