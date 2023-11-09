2025 Toyota Camry Teased With a Hybrid Powertrain with All-Wheel Drive

(Images: Toyota)

Will Toyota’s most popular sedan go hybrid-only this generation?

As much as the “sedans are dead” sentiment rings true for American automakers, Japanese brands are still capitalizing on the segment. When you’re Toyota, and you’re responsible for one of the most popular sedans in existence, it makes all the sense in the world to keep it going well into the future, and that’s what we have here. This teaser of the upcoming 2025 Toyota Camry doesn’t reveal much, but there’s one piece of critical information on how this car will be different than any of its predecessors.

Now, the twelfth-generation Camry was available with all-wheel drive or a hybrid powertrain, but not both. This time around, though, one of the car’s headline features appears to be the combination of hybrid efficiency with all-weather capability. In fact, we think there’s a fair chance this Camry could go hybrid-only, as Toyota has been increasing its gas-hybrid presence instead of rushing headlong into all-electric models (though it is planning more rollouts there, too). The Sienna minivan and Sequoia SUV, for example, are now entirely hybridized, so it makes sense to do it with the brand’s most popular sedan.

Other than that, we see a few other small pieces of 2025 Toyota Camry exterior design. Based on previously leaked renderings, the Camry will almost certainly follow the Crown with slimmer taillights and a more squared-off nose. We still get the “CAMRY” script across the truck, though the typeface again looks similar to what you see on the Crown sedan and the upcoming SUV.

Powertrain options will likely track with the current-generation Camry Hybrid and Toyota’s other hybrid models: a 2.5-liter gasoline engine mated to a rear-mounted electric motor. The 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 may bow out here, though we’ll have to wait and see more about the finer details.

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait long: The 2025 Toyota Camry will officially debut during the LA Auto Show, on November 14 at 10:00 PM Eastern Time.