An Airflow-Inspired Electric Crossover Will Join the Chrysler Lineup in 2025, According to CEO

The Airflow Concept originally debuted a couple years ago, but its fate has been murky, at least until now.

It not only seems that Stellantis is still committed to electrification, it looks like a forthcoming crossover will share some design details with the earlier Chrysler Airflow concept. Feuell was quoted at Reuters‘ Events Automotive USA 2023 conference in Detroit on Wednesday, November 8th 2023. The two-row crossover is expected in 2025.

Many in the automotive industry thought the Chrysler Airflow concept, which officially debuted at CES in 2022, looked like it was headed for production. That became an almost certainty (for many) as a production-ready-looking version popped up at the 2022 New York Auto Show. Unexpectedly, Stellantis halted the Airflow, with little explanation on what would follow it.

Now, it appears this new, as-yet-unrevealed EV will use the STLA Large platform, meant for Stellantis’ midsize and larger crossovers. This could allow for some of the larger batteries these platforms offer. In addition to the crossover, Feuell stated that there may yet be a sedan replacement to the Chrysler 300, sometime after the current model ends production at the end of this year. While the size of the vehicle has yet to be determined, she said the replacement concept should debut early next year.

One more item of note: The Pacifica will live on as well. Feuell stated that the PHEV Chrysler Pacifica will continue production through the decade. In addition, Chrysler is testing a digital “customer experience” website. Consumers will be able to equip, order and have the vehicle delivered, much in the same spirit as Tesla with its fully electric and digital-forward lineup.