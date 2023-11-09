The 2025 Mini Countryman JCW Gets More Power to Match Its Larger Stature

This “Mini” Countryman isn’t quite so mini, but it is still pretty mighty.

At least, the larger 2025 Mini Countryman John Cooper Works is mightier than its predecessor. Thanks to a decent power bump, this hotter version of the new Countryman puts out nearly the same sort of grunt as a Honda Civic Type R or a Volkswagen Golf R. And, like the latter, this JCW All4 packs all-wheel drive.

In fact, Mini says a reworked version of the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine puts out a healthy 312 horsepower. Granted, this new Countryman JCW actually loses a bit of torque in the process — down to 295 lb-ft from 331 — but there’s still enough there for this car to complete the 0-60 sprint in 5.4 seconds. As for top speed, the Countryman JCW tops out at 155 mph. While this car boasts a fairly low 0.26 drag coefficient (not bad for a non-electric model), the larger size does appear to mean a slower accelerator, as the old car could hit 60 in around 4-1/2 seconds. With this update, the engine gets “optimized” pistons, tougher connecting rods and engine mounts to boost the horsepower output from the old variant.

Mini also notes the car has a “characteristic sound” by way of an exhaust flap system, but that the inside engine sound is generated in real time (i.e. augmented), for better or worse.

On the flip side, the 2025 Mini Countryman JCW gets 19- or 20-inch wheels wrapped in 245-section width tires, so there’s more rubber that meets the road than you got with the old car. As is the way with John Cooper Works models, this updated model gets a “high-performance braking system” with Chili Red calipers. On the suspension front, Mini kept conspicuously quiet, although the automaker did mention a “go-kart mode” like the new hatchback.

Inside, the 2025 Mini Countryman JCW sports a funky recycled polyester dash, as well as the same round OLED screen as the standard Countryman. And despite the lack of physical switchgear, don’t think Mini skimped on technology either. This new Countryman JCW gets a hands-off, eyes-on driving assist system that works up to 37-mph, so that ought to make the daily commute a bit less of a pain. The adaptive cruise control system can also adjust speeds to help make safer lane changes.

When it arrives in next May, the 2025 Mini Countryman John Cooper Works will start at $47,895, including destination. Again, that’s right around the price of a Honda Civic Type R or VW Golf R, though this car promises better cargo space thanks to the size increase.