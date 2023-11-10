2024 Volkswagen Atlas & Cross Sport Win IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Awards

(Images: Volkswagen, TFL Studios [below])

A number of subtle improvements set the 2024 VW Atlas apart from its predecessor, including safety features.

The Atlas’ new face, revised 2.0-liter turbo engine and updated interior drew all the headlines when it launched earlier this year. In my review, I commended the 2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport models as smart all-around choices, but both SUVs grabbing the coveted Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ accolades is another plus point, if you’re in the market for a family hauler.

For the past several years, most new cars and SUVs managed to ace the IIHS’ crash test ratings, though the agency is working to toughen those up as well moving forward. The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport are finally able to join the Top Safety Pick+ club by way of better headlights and forward collision prevention technology. To grab the top safety award, the new models scored “Good” ratings on headlights, up from the previous’ cars “Marginal” ratings that kept the Atlas off the Top Safety Pick list entirely.

The updated 2024 Volkswagen Atlas also gets an “Advanced” score on forward crash prevention performance (the mid-tier of three possible ratings: “Basic”, “Advanced” and “Superior”). Again, better warnings and emergency braking performance put these models in better shape than the older models.

Of course, this being one of the most competitive segments in the market, VW is hardly the only choice when it comes to safe SUVs. Among the Atlas’ chief rivals, the Honda Pilot, Hyundai Palisade, Jeep Grand Cherokee (both two-row and three-row L versions), Kia Telluride, Mazda CX-90, Nissan Pathfinder, Subaru Ascent and Toyota Highlander all score the Top Safety Pick+ ratings. The Ford Explorer, the now-defunct Mazda CX-9 and Mitsubishi Outlander, for their part, still manage Top Safety Pick ratings. At the moment, GM is the only automaker that’s conspicuously absent from the ratings, though we do have a new Chevy Traverse and GMC Acadia coming, so they may yet make it onto the list in the coming months.