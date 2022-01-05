Chrysler Airflow Concept Points Toward An All-Electric Chrysler — By 2028: News

Meet Chrysler’s latest concept. (Via: Stellantis)

Stellantis unveiled its Chrysler Airflow concept at this year’s CES in Las Vegas.

Saying that the Chrysler Airflow concept looks production-ready would be an understatement, but it’s still a concept. Just announced at the 2022 CES, Chrysler committed to launching their first battery-electric vehicle by 2025. The brand itself will have a fully battery-electric fleet by 2028. Chrysler only has a few vehicles in its fleet right now. This is a logical direction for Stellantis to dip its toe into the EV game.

Keep in mind: currently Stellantis isn’t competitive with most automakers with BEVs. Still, they are on the cusp of leading with plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. That includes vehicles like the Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

About the Chrysler Airflow concept

The Chrysler Airflow was produced from 1934 to 1937. While not a huge sales success, it represented forward thinking in terms of aerodynamics. It was way ahead of its time, for a full size, mass produced American sedan. According to Stellantis, the Chrysler Airflow Concept integrates leading-edge drive-system technology with intuitive AI and connected vehicle technology. They say it delivers 350- to 400-mile range and fast-charging functionality.

The Airflow Concept is designed to achieve between a 350- and 400-mile range on a single charge.

Here are a few additional tidbits from Stellantis’ announcement:

The Airflow’s connected by way of “STLA SmartCockpit”, powered by STLA “Brainables” — an extension of digital, work and home environments all in sync. In essence, this is supposed to create a personalized experience for every passenger with screens that can be simplified and grouped to individual needs and interests. It’s fully over-the-air capable and designed to deliver updates and feature upgrades without the owner needing to worry about taking the time to do it at a dealer.

As with most EV concepts these days, the Chrysler Airflow includes STLA AutoDrive to deliver Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities, which will also be upgradable via OTA updates

Check out this 2022 CES video reveal of the Chrysler Airflow concept!