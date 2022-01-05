GM Confirms New Chevy Equinox EV And Blazer EV Are Launching In 2023: Here’s What We Know So Far!

During her keynote, Mary Barra confirmed an all-electric Equinox and Blazer are coming in the next two years. (Images: Chevrolet)

Both the Chevy Equinox EV and Blazer EV will go into production for model year 2024.

While the new all-electric Silverado nets GM another EV offering against the likes of Ford, Rivian and Tesla, it wasn’t the only vehicle to be confirmed during General Motors CEO Mary Barra’s keynote speech at 2022’s CES event. Two new crossovers are coming as well, by way of the Chevy Equinox EV and the Blazer EV. Naturally, as the name suggests, both will carry on their respective nameplates, as the automaker shifts toward an electrified portfolio over the coming years.





No technical information is available for either car yet. However, there are a few pieces of information we do already know. First, both cars will launch in 2023. The Blazer EV will land first in the spring, while the Equinox EV will arrive later, in the fall. The smaller, compact Equinox — Chevrolet’s main rival against the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V and Nissan Rogue, among many others — will start “around $30,000” in its electrified version.

Depending on the status of federal and state EV tax incentives by 2023, that could land the Chevy Equinox EV in a price bracket to woo buyers into GM’s electric game plan. Both cars will utilize the company’s new Ultium platform, which underpins both the GMC Hummer EV and the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado EV. Moving forward, Ultium will be the springboard for several other next-generation electric models going into production.







As far as the rest of the picture to clinch the deal — range, a full price walk and features — should arrive before the cars’ scheduled launches for model year 2024.

For more of GM’s electric news, check out more on the Silverado EV on TFLtruck: