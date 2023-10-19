Gamers and Gearheads Delight: Check Out the Nissan Hyper Punk Concept

Not only will the Nissan Hyper Punk concept appear in-person at the Japan Mobility Show this October 25th It’ll be in Fortnite too!

Nissan will debut four EV concept cars, Nissan Hyper Urban, Nissan Hyper Adventure, Nissan Hyper Tourer, and the Nissan Hyper Punk at the Japan Mobility Show, on October 25. Yep, they’re all about the “Hyper” name. Nissan will use digital-3D billboards in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo to start some buzz. That buzz will lead up to the Japan Mobility Show.

That starts right now, but there’s more: on October 25, these concept will available on the online game – Fortnite. Look for the name “Electrify the World.” According to Nissan, it’s “for further exploration and enjoyment of these special vehicles.” I’m not a gamer, so I don’t fully understand the reference, but I have a son who is.

Each concept has a Manga-like character representing the vehicle. The Nissan Hyper Punk has the character “Yuki.”

Here’s what Nissan has to say about it:

“The Nissan Hyper Punk, wrapped in a functional and stylish body style, is an all-electric compact crossover tailored for content creators, influencers, artists, and those who embrace style and innovation. Offering seamless connections between the virtual/physical and the inside/outside worlds, the Nissan Hyper Punk next-generation crossover inspires self-expression in all worlds. The vehicle’s V2X system ensures that users can run and charge their devices anytime and anywhere, while also sharing the vehicle’s energy with collaborators and local community events.”

There is a ton of origami designs ques inside, and out. Nissan says the Hyper Punk is meant to be a creative personal space for on and off-road. While no numbers are shared (other than its 23-inch wheels), Nissan says it is capable of AI-infused driving characteristics. It can record (in Anime/Manga-like graphics) images it sees outside the vehicle. Using an AI special headrest, the vehicle can detect the driver’s mood and adjust the music to express that emotion.

There are three large screens in front of the driver, and the interior looks like a 2+2 setup. “The Nissan Hyper Punk is a vehicle for creativity, whether it be brainstorming publishing.” Okay… well it’s certainly creative. It’s also rather utilitarian, as it has the ability to power a camping adventure, or a rave hidden in an industrial complex.

Stay tuned for TFL’s coverage of this concept and more at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo!