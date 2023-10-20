Commuting America’s Cheapest New Car, the Kandi K27, Almost Killed Me

The Kandi K27 is a ruthlessly cheap EV that’s slow, underpowered and uncomfortable.

Just so we’re on the same page: the Kandi K27, which was imported to a “dealership” in Texas, initially sold for about $12,000. Ours, with almost no miles on it, was purchased for less than half. Given the silly safety regulations, set forth by the Department of Transportation, the Kandi cannot be driven on a highway. It is electronically limited to 35-MPH… if you’re lucky.

Roman and Tommy, who have their heartless moments, offered me the keys to the K27 – in lieu of our sweet Tesla Model 3, or the Rivian we were testing. They can be odious indeed. I’m fairly sure my 265-lbs of heft did the 61-hp-ish Kandi no favors, and the street route from Boulder to Denver, CO would take up to two hours to drive.

That is: IF the Kandi didn’t break down!

In the past, this Chinese-built catastrophe has died on just about all of us. It has electronic issues, but some of these problems seem to have remedied themselves. Still, the crew insisted I have a backup for my journey there. As such, Andre followed me in the Rivian towing one of our flatbed trailers. It’s all for you, this entertianment.

I want to clear up a few things: mainly about Chinese EVs. The Kandi 27 is a terrible representation of the high tech vehicles China is now making. This vehicle is based on tech that’s over a decade old. I recommend watching Tommy’s video from England, where he checks out some of China’s newest products. Also, this video wasn’t made for just the sake of making a video.

Terrible drive, but it was to a good destination

Along the way, many elated drivers presented the one finger salute as they passed. Others used cellphones to take photos of the funny fat-guy in the tiny car. It was too windy (noisy) to drive with the windows open, for filming. Every time I was passed by a Prius, the wake from it’s disturbed air sent a shiver in the cockpit. The A/C didn’t work, and after about 1/2-an hour, warm air crept into the cabin. Thus, I sat in a tiny, vinyl-filled over – worried about being blown off the road, all for the sake of entertainment. Fun.

The Denver Press Club, our destination, hosted an intimate conference on owning, and the future of EVs. In addition to staff members from Colorado Public Radio and Denver Electric Vehicle Council being on hand, Will Toor from the Colorado Energy Office was on-hand as well. It was a Q&A discussion with people, and the event went quite well. Oddly, the main star was the K27.

EVERYONE wanted to look at the quirky little car. Some folks opted to stay until the very end, when Andre showed up again in the Rivian with the trailer in tow to pick me up. You see, even though it said it had about 75-precent power left, Tommy said it dies at about 58-percent. In other words, it probably won’t make it back to Boulder. Given that it was nighttime, having the little guy towed back to base seemed prudent.