Honda Confirms 2025 Civic Hybrid Sedan & Hatchback for Next Spring

Honda will build the Civic Hybrid sedan in Canada and the hatchback in the U.S.

In the lead up to the brand’s full electrification, Honda aims to market its most popular models with a hybrid powertrain option. That includes reintroducing the Civic Hybrid for the eleventh-generation model, after a decade-long hiatus in which there was no electrified option available for the tenth-gen Civic.

This time around, you’ll be able to get the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid as either a sedan or a hatchback. Honda plans to build the sedan on the same Canadian line as the standard sedans, in Alliston, Ontario. In reviving the four-door Civic Hybrid for our market, we’ll have the direct replacement for the Insight, which Honda killed off last year.

Eventually, the Civic Hybrid hatchback will follow the sedan into production, and Honda will build those models at its Greensburg, Indiana plant, again like the standard gas-only hatchbacks. When both versions of the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid are available for folks to buy next year, the automaker expects the electrified version to comprise 40% of total Civic sales in North America.

Like the Accord and CR-V Hybrid, the Civic Hybrid sources its 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle engine and two-motor hybrid system from its Ohio engine and transmission plants, respectively. Honda claims an output of 204 horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque for both its other hybrid models, though we’re not 100% sure whether the specs will be exactly the same here. Honda did not mention fuel economy targets just yet, though the old Insight did manage 52 mpg combined. It’s likely we’ll see a figure in the upper 40-mpg range since Honda’s using a larger gas engine this time around, but we’ll have to wait a few more months for official EPA figures.

So you have some idea what to expect, we did test out the latest-generation Accord Hybrid, which you can see below: