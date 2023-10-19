Toyota Teases “Mystery” Sedan: Can You Guess What It Is?

The steady march of progress continues, and it's time for the next model to see a "new dawn"

(Image: Toyota)

Toyota has a “new dawn” coming, and it’s in the form of a new sedan.

The sun rises on another news day, and Toyota is bringing a teaser to preview the next major update it has coming down the pike in the coming weeks. Naturally, since we’re just talking about a teaser here, you can only see the new car’s silhouette, and the automaker isn’t yet divulging any more specific information. Only a question: “Can you guess what’s on the horizon?”

By all means, feel free to make a guess and leave your thoughts below. While Toyota is not confirming anything here, though, you can probably figure out from context clues what’s lurking in the shadows.

Here’s a hint: It’s a decently sized four-door model that hasn’t seen an overhaul since the 2018 model year. Oh, and its main rivals were just redesigned. This car carries a larger footprint than the Corolla (which is still pretty fresh on its own), but obviously a bit smaller than the also-new Crown sedan. That said, what Toyota has on the horizon here almost certainly starts with “C” and ends with “amry”.

What can we expect here?

Sure, that wasn’t a tough guess if you’ve followed the news cycle, or you’ve just stepped onto a dealer lot lately. The current Camry is getting long in the tooth by now, and while we still have a way to go before the full reveal…come on, you know the brand’s most popular sedan is overdue for an update. Based on the spy shots we’ve seen thus far (and Toyota’s own retail site), the new Camry will ultimately launch as a 2025 model.

At its core, the 2025 Toyota Camry won’t be radically different from the outgoing model. It should still ride on the brand’s TNGA-K platform like the rest of Toyota’s larger sedans. Where we likely will see Toyota shake things up, though, is under the hood. Specifically, the company is largely ditching its old 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 in favor of a new, 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine putting out 265 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. It’s likely the Camry Hybrid will still carry over with the 2.5-liter mill and an electric motor, and the naturally aspirated four-banger may still represent the lower trims.

While it’s definitely functional, expect the 2025 Toyota Camry to get a major interior overhaul, as well. That means a larger infotainment display (possibly a 12.3-inch unit like the new Highlander), as well as a much-needed update to the operating system. Toyota’s latest solution isn’t 100% perfect, but the infotainment system in the Highlander and Crown as well as several other models is a vast improvement in usability and responsiveness on the old setup.

There are still a few questions: Will there be a TRD version? What new or unexpected features might we see this time around?

Fortunately, it seems like we won’t have to wait much longer to see the next new car that Toyota has waiting in the wings.