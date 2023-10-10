Mazda Teases New Miata-Based Roadster Concept for This Month’s Japan Mobility Show

The ND MX-5 Miata will probably stick around for a couple more years, but this show where Mazda's sports car is heading

(Images: Mazda)

Mazda is dedicating its Japan Mobility Show presence to the MX-5 Miata, including this new concept.

Over the past few years, we’ve gotten a trove of news about the brand’s crossovers, including launches of the CX-50 and now the CX-90. I’d forgive you entirely for thinking the company has been leaving its halo car out in the cold a bit, but that’s evidently going to change at this year’s Japan Mobility Show, set to kick off on October 26.

On Tuesday, Mazda teased a silhouette of a new roadster concept. While this may not be an imminent replacement for the current ND-generation MX-5 Miata (more on that in a moment), it may well show where the next generation will take us in a few years. In fact, the automaker announced it would dedicate its Japan Mobility Show booth to the MX-5, saying the concept car is “designed to symbolize the exhibit theme”.

Last year, Mazda showed off a “Vision Study Model” concept with futuristic lights and scissor doors. Based on today’s teaser, it appears Mazda will iterate on that concept, though the two look remarkably similar.

As far as what could power this concept, there’s still a question mark. The ND model just saw a few tweaks for the 2024 model year, including a new limited-slip differential and updated electric power steering, as well as LED lights and (finally) the latest 8.8-inch infotainment screen and MazdaConnect infotainment system. It’s likely that model will carry on for at least a couple more years, then the company will bring us a new MX-5, probably with an electrified powertrain of some variety.

For those curious about the Miata’s future, so am I — though Mazda will almost certainly keep its iconic roadster going as long as the company itself exists. We knew the MX-5 would live on even as the industry transitions toward EVs, but as for exactly how that’s going to shake out…it’s good to see Mazda may clue us in a bit next month.