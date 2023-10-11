2024 BMW X2 Gets Sharp New Styling and More Power

(Images: BMW)

The 2024 BMW X2 takes on a look that more closely resembles its larger X4 and X6 siblings.

It hardly seems like it’s been nearly six years since the original X2 launched, but it has — and it’s time for a substantial update. Fortunately, that’s exactly what we have here, as the German automaker gave its smallest coupe-like crossover a glow-up and a size-up. On paper, the 2024 BMW X2 sits on a 0.9-inch longer wheelbase, measures out 7.1 inches longer overall, and is 0.8 inches wider as well as 2.2 inches taller than the old car. Launching in xDrive28i and M35i xDrive models (both packing 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engines), the new X2 gets a bit more power across the board. Helpful, since this new-generation model is roughly 300 pounds heavier than its predecessor.

Opt for the base xDrive28i, and the 2024 BMW X2 manages 241 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque from its four-pot engine. That’s a modest bump from the old model’s 228 hp/258 lb-ft figure, and good enough for a 0-60 time of 6.2 seconds, according to BMW’s official specs. The top-spec M35i, on the other hand, gets the same torque figure, but quite a substantial horsepower bump to 312 horsepower. That shaves a full second off the car’s 0-60 time (5.2 seconds), and adds 6 mph to its top speed (155 mph), so long as you get the car with performance tires. In either case, power makes its way to all four wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with a built-in mechanical limited-slip differential.

Taking a closer look at the new X2

On the styling front, the 2024 BMW X2 pulls away from the closely related X1 and aligns itself a bit closer to the X4 and X6. Much like BMW’s recently revamped crossovers, the new light signature features two vertical chevrons that pull double duty as the turn signals and daytime running lights. The new X2 comes standard with 19-inch wheels, though you can spec up to 21s on the M35i. The sheet metal itself is cleaner from the old car, especially in the side profile, thanks to the flush door handles. This new car loses the pillar-mounted BMW badges, which was an interesting (if unnecessary) touch that set the original model apart.

Inside, both passenger rows get slightly more room than the past X2 managed. Cargo volume stands at 25.3 cubic feet with the rear seats in place (up from 21.6 cubic feet), which expands to 51.7 cubic feet with the seats folded (up from 50.1 cubic feet).

The 2024 BMW X2 also gets the brand’s latest 10.25-inch curved infotainment display with the brand’s latest iDrive9 infotainment system. If you haven’t been a huge fan of BMW’s past iterations of its core operating system, it’s worth noting the company has made quite a few updates in the past couple years for both responsiveness and usability.

Pricing isn’t available for the 2024 BMW X2 just yet, but it will make a full debut at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo next month. We may have more information then, so stay tuned. In the meantime, we have checked out the X1, and you can also find out more about that below.