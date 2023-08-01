2024 Mazda CX-5 Pricing Announced: Carbon Turbo Returns While Base S Model Disappears

(Images: Mazda)

Mazda’s best-selling SUV carries on with minor changes for this model year.

Over the past few years, we’ve seen some seismic changes in Mazda’s SUV lineup. The tiny CX-3 gave way to the CX-30, while the three-row CX-9 rolled off into the history books to accommodate the brand-new CX-90. The general assumption is that Mazda will make a similar move now that the CX-50 is well into its production cycle, but it’s not quite that easy. The CX-5 has been and still is the automaker’s cash cow here in the U.S. Just last month, dealers sold more than 12,000 examples, and you can’t just kill off a car that outsells every single other model by at least two-to-one (the CX-5 still outsells the CX-50 by nearly four-to-one). To that end, the 2024 Mazda CX-5 carries on, packing some relatively minor changes except one: the disappearance of the base S model.

Now, the CX-5 S Select trim is the most affordable option, starting off at $30,675. Bearing in mind the $800 hike that trim sees on its own as well as the base S’ omission, and you’ll have to shell out quite a bit more cash if you want to get into a CX-5. Like earlier model years, Mazda now sells every trim with all-wheel drive by default.

2024 Mazda CX-5 trim walk

Since automakers seem all too keen to drop lower-priced, slower-selling models for more profitable options, even the CX-5 S Select comes fairly well equipped for the “base” version. You still get a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, heated front seats, auto-leveling LED headlights with automatic high beam control, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing windshield wipers and four USB ports. You also get three years of Mazda Connected Services, allowing you to control some of the car’s features like the doors and remote start through a smartphone app.

Each higher trim adds more features into the mix, as you’d expect, but the one worth mentioning is the return of the Carbon Turbo trim for 2024. Getting the Carbon Edition with the turbocharged engine hasn’t been an option since 2021, while this new variant is available with Mazda’s special Zircon Sand exterior color for an extra $450. You can also pick the Terracotta leather interior, mixed in with black suede.

At the higher end, the Turbo Premium replaces what was just the Turbo, while the Turbo Signature rounds out the range (rather than using “Turbo Premium Plus”, like the CX-50 does). The Signature has been a staple of the CX-5 lineup for years, so it’s nice to see it’s still included here.

All 2024 Mazda CX-5 models follow the same powertrain structure as before.

The ‘S’ models get the naturally aspirated version of Mazda’s 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G engine, putting out 187 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque. New for 2024, though, the North American market CX-5 gets Mazda’s “i-Stop” stop-start technology, that improves EPA estimated fuel economy by 2 mpg (up to 26 City / 31 Highway / 28 Combined mpg). The Turbo models get a brawnier version of that engine thanks to forced induction, bumping the power up to 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque (or 227 hp on 87-octane fuel).

Pricing

Here’s a full price walk for the 2024 Mazda CX-5 by trim (below). Soul Red Crystal Metallic, Rhodium White Metallic and Machine Gray Metallic are all extra-cost colors costing $595. Platinum Quartz Metallic is a no-cost option, as should be the usual free options like Jet Black Mica.

S Select (new base model): $30,675 (up $800)

$30,675 (up $800) S Preferred: $32,025 (up $470)

$32,025 (up $470) S Carbon Edition: $33,325 (up $850)

$33,325 (up $850) S Premium: $35,275 (up $900)

$35,275 (up $900) S Premium Plus: $37,875 (up $1,000)



$37,875 (up $1,000) Carbon Turbo: $38,375 (new trim for 2024)

$38,375 (new trim for 2024) Turbo Premium: $39,175 (up $950)

$39,175 (up $950) Turbo Signature: $41,975 (up $950)

2024 Mazda CX-5 models will hit dealerships this fall.