2024 Mazda CX-50 Is No Longer Available Under $30K, New Year Brings Minor Updates

The 2024 Mazda CX-50 shuffles some content but isn’t fundamentally different than before.

It’s still pretty fresh and it’s been a relatively popular addition to the brand, so don’t expect any massive changes for the new model year. There’s still enough worth talking about, however, especially if you’re looking to pick up a 2024 Mazda CX-50 on a budget. Thanks to the automaker’s decision to drop its base 2.5 S trim, some content changes throughout the rest of the trim walk and just general price hikes, you’ll need to set aside a bit more cash.

At its most basic level, Mazda says it’s given the CX-50 new dampers and a recalibrated electric power steering system. The engine options, either a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter with 187 horsepower or a turbocharged version with 256 horsepower, remain the same. Standard i-Activ all-wheel drive and a 6-speed automatic transmission are still part of the package, as well. Towing capacity varies between 2,000 and 3,500 pounds, depending on whether or not you get the less powerful S or more potent Turbo model.

Since the 2.5 S is gone, your most affordable option for a 2024 Mazda CX-50 is the 2.5 S Select. That starts off at $31,675 (including $1,375 destination), making it $1,450 more expensive than before. You still get a well-equipped car for that money, including features like dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, roof rails and a host of standard driver assistance tech. Rain-sensing wipers, blind spot monitoring, automatic braking with pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert and radar cruise control are all standard fare.

The rest of the trim walk slims down, as well

Stepping up a level, the 2.5 S Preferred now starts off at $33,025 (a $1,500 jump from 2023). You still get heated front seats, a power left gate, headed windshield wipers and side mirrors, as well as an 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat. Mazda also dropped the Preferred Plus trim, folding its extra equipment, namely a panoramic moonroof, into the 2.5 S Premium instead.

With the Preferred Plus’ omission, the Premium actually gets slightly less expensive than it was in 2023. Now, the $35,375 Premium package comes in $1,050 lower than today’s equivalent model. The penultimate package gets you the moonroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink, wireless phone charging and a 12-speaker Bose audio system. Go up another rung, to the $38,875 Premium Plus (up $350 from before), and you get even more equipment. The top end of the non-turbo S range adds 20-inch wheels, ventilated front seats, a power adjustable passenger seat and memory functionality for the driver’s seat.

As for the Turbo models, the trim walk largely mirrors the CX-50 S, with the exception of the Turbo Meridian Edition. At $42,175, that trim sits just above the 2.5 Turbo and brings 18-inch wheels as well as a more rugged-looking graphics package and all-terrain tires. Again, and unlike the S models, each Turbo trim brings in the turbocharged 2.5-liter engine with 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque on 93-octane fuel.

At the top of the lineup, the $44,675 Turbo S Premium Plus (yes, it’s still a mouthful) brings in traffic jam assist, sign recognition, a 360-degree camera system and rear automatic braking. That model comes in $705 more expensive than the 2023 version.

Here’s the full trim walk:

2.5 S models:

Preferred (new base model): $31,675

Premium: $32,925

Premium Plus: $35,375

2.5 Turbo models:

Turbo: $39,375

Meridian Edition: $42,175

Premium: $42,675

Premium Plus: $44,675

The 2024 Mazda CX-50 retains the same color palette, with added-cost colors like Zircon Sand or Soul Red Crystal ranging between $450 and $595.