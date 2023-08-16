Lexus’ Low-Volume Inspiration Series Returns For the 2024 LC 500

You can get this special edition with the LC 500 coupe or convertible, but not the hybrid

The Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series gets some performance tweaks and unique styling elements.

Normally, I’d wade into these debut posts saying “styling is objective” and all that noise, but the latest Lexus LC 500 is one of the most beautiful cars on the market. The end. It’s not what you’d call a hardcore sports car, though the ‘Inspiration Series’ does pull the brand’s halo car in that direction with some special tweaks. Beyond the performance upgrades, you also get styling tweaks as well as an air of exclusivity: Only 125 of these cars are headed to North America.

Available in either coupe or convertible forms, the Inspiration Series builds on the standard LC 500 model. Sorry, no hybrid option here. That means you get a fantastic sounding 471-horsepower, 5.0-liter V8 mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Both of these special editions get the Torsen limited-slip differential as standard equipment (it’s otherwise an option on the base car), as well as rear performance dampers (again, an option for the standard LC 500). The LC 500 Inspiration Series also gets canards on the front corners to help with front-end lift. A larger rear, fixed carbon fiber rear wing also helps improve handling. Unlike quite a few of its rivals, the LC 500 is rear-wheel drive.

The coupe gets the carbon fiber roof as well as underfloor braces to stiffen the chassis. So, with all the performance upgrades, you more or less get the contents of Lexus’ Dynamic Handling Package for the LC 500, plus a host of unique appearance touches.

Inside, the 2024 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series gets a Deep Blue interior (and boy, is it ever blue) as its unique selling point. Both coupe and convertible get that interior with a Polar Surge Satin exterior, though the convertible takes things a step further with a matching blue fabric top.

The latest Inspiration Series goes on sale this fall. Only 33 coupes will be available, while the remaining 92 cars for North America will be convertibles. Prices start at $116,700 for the hardtop and $121,900 should you want some open-air driving.

