2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Manufaktur Big Sur Edition Adds a New U.S.-Only, Limited-Run Option

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-AMG brings you a rolling sunset in the SL 63 Manufaktur Big Sur Edition.

Monterey Car Week is the perfect time for automakers to show off their swanky, stylish and exclusive cars, and that’s what we’re looking at here with Mercedes’ Manufaktur division’s limited edition SL. The 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Manufaktur Big Sur Edition debuts with a big name, but the automaker promises relatively tiny production numbers when the car actually hits the U.S. market soon. It will only sell in America, though it’s not clear at the moment exactly when it will arrive or how much it will cost over a standard SL 63.

Before getting into the smaller tweaks, the most noticeable change with this Manufaktur Big Sur Edition of the SL roadster is the paint scheme. Mercedes-AMG chose Orange Flame Metallic as this car’s headturning hue, and technicians even paint the car on a dedicated line within the factory, hand-painting the bumpers for a higher-quality finish. To make it stand out that much more, this version also gets the AMG Exterior Chrome Package. 21-inch wheels, a black soft top, orange trim accents and Nappa leather seats finished in Mystic Red and black further flesh out this SL’s unique appearance.

Under the hood, the Big Sur Edition still gets the same 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 as the standard SL 63. The hand-built AMG engine puts out 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels through a 9-speed automatic transmission. While you can get an entry-level version of the SL with rear-wheel drive, both the SL 55 and the SL 63 we’re talking about here get all-wheel drive as standard fare. Thanks to the grunt and the grip on tap, AMG says this limited edition SL will sprint from 0-60 in 3.5 seconds, on its way to a 196 mph top speed.

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Manufaktur Big Sur Edition is still plenty quick, then, but I suspect the target demographic may want this car more for its head-turning looks when they’re cruising up the PCH. Either way, I’m sure folks will snap this special model up quickly. The car will make a full debut in Pebble Beach tomorrow, and we’ll post an update when we know more about pricing. The SL 63 starts at $183,000, so this one may end up closer to $190,000 or $200,000.