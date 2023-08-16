Win a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray, 1965 Corvette Convertible, or 1967 Camaro SS!

It's that time of the year for Ronald McDonald House Central Valley's incredible annual giveaway! Here's how to enter today.

The Ronald McDonald House of Central California in Fresno always comes through with three sweet rides to raffle off as part of their fall fundraiser. 2023 is no different. This year’s giveaways include a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray a restored 1965 Corvette Sting Ray, and a 1967 Camaro SS. Suggested minimum donation starts at only $5 per entry. However, $100 gets you 100 entries. Even better, TFL fans can use code “ TFLCAR ” to receive BONUS ENTRIES! The last day to enter is November 17, 2023. To enter, and for complete details, visit www.rmhccv-win.com. Now about the cars!

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

The 70th Anniversary Edition Vette comes with a matching set of luggage. (image: RMHCV)

Three years after the launch of the revolutionary Corvette C8, the model is still one of the most desirable sports cars in the world. This 2023 Corvette Stingray 70th Anniversary Edition packs a 6.2-liter V8 good for 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft. of torque, connected to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission. The mid-engine sports car features Chevy’s Z51 Performance Package that adds performance suspension, an electronic limited slip differential, performance rear axle, and upgraded Brembo brakes. You get all that and a luxurious set of luggage designed to fit the trunk perfectly. GM claims this beast can clock 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds. Here’s our attempt to match that.

1965 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray

No heat, no radio, and a Posi Traction rear; this Vette was spec’d for speed. (image: RMHCV)

This ’65 Sting Ray comes with a factory-original 427 V8 and factory-original 4-speed manual transmission. When new, the Corvette’s ‘Turbo Jet’ 396 cu.-inch engine produced 425 horsepower. Adding to this car’s performance bonafides: it was spec’d with no heater and no radio and a rare 4:10 Posi Traction rear differential.

1967 Chevy Camaro SS

One of only 1,138 Camaro’s in existence. Rarer still in orange. (image: RMHCV)

A rare, first-generation find, this Jerry MacNeish-certified Camaro SS was one of only 1,138 produced and made rarer still by it’s factory orange color. Power comes from a 396 cu.-in. V8 mated to a Muncie 4-speed transmission. List horsepower is 375, but it’s believed to be closer to 425. The SS model added non-functional hood vents, striping, and SS badging around the car.

About Ronald McDonald House Central Valley

The Ronald McDonald House in Madera, California. (image: rmhc)

The Ronald McDonald House Central Valley provides a home away from home for families while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital. The house features three wings with a total of 18 guest rooms. Each wing comes equipped with its own laundry room, kitchen, and dining area for guests to share. Stocked pantries and private refrigerators highlight each guest room. Additional amenities include a playroom for siblings, a large communal living area, outdoor dining areas, play areas, and some spaces for quiet moments.

Void where prohibited. No purchase or donation necessary to enter. Donation does not increase your chance of winning. Winner is responsible for all applicable income, sales tax, and any other fee associated with winning a prize. Tickets are not tax deductible. Complete details available in the official rules (more details here).