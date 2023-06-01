Faraday Future FF91 Pricing Has Finally Been Revealed: Are You Sitting Down?

Faraday Future held its launch event and announced pricing for its luxury FF 91 model.

For the time being, the EV maker is only divulging price information for the top two trims. The FF 91 2.0 Futurist ostensibly kicks off the range, commanding a price tag of $249,000. That already makes it one of the priciest EVs around, but we’re not done yet: the 300-unit FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance carries an MSRP of $309,000.

Either way, this 1,050-horsepower EV that claims a 2.27-second 0-60 time and 381 miles of range from its 142-kWh battery isn’t going to be what you’d call “affordable”. In fact, my eyes are still watering a bit over here, considering the Lucid Air Sapphire (you know, the top-end one with 1,200 horsepower) is also $250,000. The Cadillac Celestiq will land in the $300,000 range when it emerges, but it’s also coming from GM, rather than a new player in the EV space.

You do get impressive specs and a 27-inch rear screen as part of that price, so it’s not like you’re paying for nothing. However, that’s not where the financial pain necessarily stops, either. Faraday Future also announced a feature called aiHypercar+, which offers “one-on-one bespoke private AI” — or a personalized assistant, in extremely broad terms. The first 2,000 people in the U.S. and China to drop $100 deposit can lock in the feature on an annual subscription. That’s not going to be cheap either: It will, in fact, cost you $14,900 per year.

Yes, per year. We’re not talking about Tesla’s $15,000 Full Self-Driving upgrade where it’s a one-shot deal.

Full delivery details on the Faraday Future FF 91 are still unclear at this point, but the company did reopen pre-orders for folks looking to reserve a car down the line. The Futurist Alliance (again, limited to 300 units) is available to pre-order for $5,000, while the slightly less expensive Futurist requires a $1,500 deposit. Pricing is still not available for the entry-level FF 91 2.0 (which requires a $1,000 deposit), though that will undoubtedly be at least a bit less expensive than the other two trims.