The VW Golf R 333 Is Nearly $82,000: Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Be Upset About That

If you’re a fan of the Volkswagen Golf R Mk8, there’s a new special edition that pushes the hot hatchback a little farther, but there’s a big catch for enthusiasts in North America.

A smaller catch — a 333-unit production run — is also a consideration for VW’s latest special edition. At €76,410 or nearly $82,000 at current exchange rates, the Golf R 333 Limited Edition certainly isn’t cheap.

Special touches for this model include the yellow paint, an Akrapovič exhaust system and a bit more power.

At $45,835 to start, the current Volkswagen Golf R is already a pricey proposition.

There’s a new Golf R on the block named the 333 Limited Edition. As I’m sure you can put together, that number refers to the car’s production run as well as its power output (using the German pferdestärke or “PS” system). A few other exclusive touches set this limited-run Golf R apart from the standard car, though you may want to sit down when you see its price tag.

Are you ready? The Volkswagen Golf R 333 costs nearly $82,000, or just about double what the standard Golf R asks. I can’t help but think they got their shots of this lady having a grand old time before they told her how much it costs.

There is a bit of a silver lining if you’re upset about that, though, as we Americans can’t even buy this car in the first place. Unfortunately (or perhaps maybe for the better?), it’s only for German consumption.

What else makes the Golf R 333 special?

For the relatively few Germans aiming to take VW up on its $82,000 offer, this model gets a few special touches to go with the air of exclusivity thanks to the small production run. The Lime Yellow metallic paint is the dead giveaway, while you also get “333” graphics down the sides. The Golf R 333 also gets 19-inch gloss black wheels wrapped in semi-slick tires, black mirror caps and a black roof.

A serialized plate helps set the limited edition vibe, but arguably the best piece of the 333 is the Akrapovič exhaust system. On top of that, Volkswagen also bumped the 2.0-liter EA888’s power output to 329 horsepower (up 14 from the 315 hp the standard model gets) and its top speed to 168 mph.

Will Volkswagen ultimately find 333 diehard fanatics willing to shell out nearly six figures for a Golf? We’ll have to wait and see — automakers typically don’t have problems selling out these special editions. But hey, the standard Golf R still gets you 99% of the experience and you can always upgrade the exhaust for far less than $80,000 all-in.

