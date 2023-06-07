The Tiny Volvo EX30 Debuts as the Quickest Volvo Ever with 275-Mile Range

Volvo complements the three-row EX90 with a tiny electric crossover: Meet the EX30.

After debuting its largest next-gen EV, there’s been quite a bit of buzz around its smaller offering over the past several weeks. Now, the 2025 Volvo EX30 is here, debuting in Milan, Italy as not just a tiny electric runabout, but the brand’s quickest car ever.

No joke: Volvo says the EX30 will do 0-60 in 3.4 seconds, thanks to a 422-horsepower dual motor setup. With that much grunt and 400 lb-ft of torque on tap, it’s hardly surprising that this is a quick little EV. It’s just 166.7 inches long, 72.3 inches wide and 61.1 inches tall, making it about the same size as the “tweener” subcompacts like the Mazda CX-30 and Kia Seltos. It’s also notably smaller than its larger (and more expensive) sibling, the XC40 Recharge.

On the price subject, this 2025 Volvo EX30 will start off at $36,145 (including a $1,195 destination charge) when it arrives next year.

Powertrain options

So, what does the 2025 Volvo EX30 give you for the money? At the base price, you’re looking at a Single Motor Extended Range model, using a rear-mounted 268-horsepower motor with 253 lb-ft of torque. It uses a 69-kWh battery pack (64-kWh usable), which Volvo says is good for up to 275 miles on a charge. It’s not world-class range, but then this also isn’t a massive crossover that can fit a sizable battery. For what it’s worth, that’s far greater range than the equivalent Volkswagen ID.4 (209 miles) or Nissan Ariya.

The Twin Motor setup actually doesn’t sacrifice much for the all-wheel drive capability. You still get 265 miles, according to manufacturer estimates, but you do get a massive boost to that 422 horsepower figure noted earlier. Its 3.4-second 0-60 time is 1.7 seconds quicker than the base model, not to mention just as quick as a Porsche Taycan GTS.

If you’re wondering about DC fast charging, the 2025 Volvo EX30 manages 153 kilowatts. Not exactly earth-shattering: Volvo claims you can charge from 10% to 80% in 27 minutes, which is decently slow even by current standards.

You’ll be using that center screen a lot

The 2025 Volvo EX30 brings what the automaker describes as a “contextual single-screen UX”, utilizing Google apps and baking all but the most major controls into the center display. It’s quite Tesla-esque, but hopefully it won’t bring some of the drawbacks. If it’s simple to use and isn’t too laggy, I think I can live with that, but we’ll see.

The 2025 Volvo EX30 is open to pre-order now, though keep in mind the model year here. It should start arriving within the next several months, but we’ll make sure to give you an update when production actually kicks off.

If just having the “standard” crossover isn’t your thing, don’t worry: Volvo also aims to launch a Cross Country version next year as well.