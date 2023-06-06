2024 Mazda 3, CX-30 and CX-5 Get New Carbon Turbo Appearance Package Option

(Images: Mazda)

A new Carbon Turbo packages adds appearance options to turbocharged Mazda 3, CX-30 and CX-5 models.

Over the past few model years, you’ve been able to get a mid-range “Carbon Edition” bringing special touches to naturally aspirated versions of Mazda’s core models (CX-50 excluded and MX-5 Miata excluded). Now, 2024 Mazda 3, CX-30 and CX-5 models will get a Carbon Turbo package, expanding the theme to cover the upper end of each model range.

Rather than Polymetal Gray like the standard Carbon Edition, each Carbon Turbo comes in Zircon Sand, a color that first debuted on the CX-50. To that, you get gloss black wheels, mirror cabs and grille accents.

Inside, you get terracotta-colored leather upholstery with black suede accents, rather than red leather, and gunmetal-colored trim. Again like the standard Carbon Edition, this is the thematic color for the Carbon Turbo, so you can’t swap it out for the full terracotta seats (as you get on the CX-50 and MX-5 Miata), nor can you select any color other than Zircon Sand.

On the performance front, the 2024 Mazda Carbon Turbo package doesn’t bring any upgrades over the standard Turbo models. The 2.5-liter turbocharged engine still mates up to a 6-speed automatic transmission, powering all four wheels. On premium fuel, the engine puts out 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque, or a slightly derated 227 horsepower if you run it on 87-octane fuel instead (torque remains the same, either way).

Pricing information is not available yet, though we will find out more about that when Mazda announces those details for the rest of its 2024 lineup.