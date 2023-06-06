2024 Acura ZDX Will Launch with Google Apps Baked Into Its Infotainment System

The list of automakers offering Google-based infotainment systems is growing.

Polestar was one of the first automakers to set the trend of ditching fully built-in infotainment solutions for integrating Google Apps directly into its base system. Now, others are following suit including Acura, which announced Tuesday it would include Google Apps in the upcoming, all-electric 2024 ZDX crossover.

Available across all trims, the change will bring apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store to the forefront. That said, you will still be able to use wireless smartphone projection for both Android Auto (naturally) and Apple CarPlay. Bringing Google Maps into the infotainment system itself can be especially useful, though, as it delivers optimized route planning that finds charging stations along your route and precondition the battery for the fastest possible DC charging time.

It’s worth noting, weirdly, that the GM Ultium platform-based Acura ZDX will bring Google apps in its infotainment system, while GM is actually taking Google out of the equation for its own EVs, instead opting for the fully in-house option. You won’t get Apple CarPlay or Android Auto support either, though you will in the Acura ZDX and the Honda Prologue.

One other interesting note: If you hate Acura’s current touchpad approach to its infotainment system, the ZDX will actually feature a touchscreen. It’s not entirely clear whether you’ll get the touchpad at all or not just yet, though it sounds like you’ll at least have an option here.

We don’t have too much longer to wait for more answers, as the 2024 Acura ZDX is set to go on sale early next year. It will ultimately launch in both standard and high-performance Type S variants, though it’s unclear exactly what the technical specs are for either model. We’ll hopefully have more updates there in the next couple months.