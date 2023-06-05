The 2024 Chevy Camaro Collector’s Edition Throws Back to the Original Panther Code Name

Chevrolet’s “leaner, meaner” sixth-generation Camaro gets one last hurrah.

Back in March, General Motors announced the Chevy Camaro would officially meet its end by early next year. Before that, though, the automaker also teased a special Camaro Collector’s Edition, which we’re getting a better look at today. While you get plenty of aesthetic changes to set this car apart from your standard model, there’s a distinct inspiration from the car that started it all: the 1967 model, codenamed “Panther”.

The whole theme starts off with the Panther Black paint. The Collector’s Edition also brings in black wheels as well as black stripes. The gloss black paint comes standard across most of the lineup apart from the ZL1, where you actually get a matte finish for the first time from the factory.

If you’re interested, you can get the Collector’s Edition package throughout most of the lineup, from the V6-powered LT to the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 ZL1. Each version gets unique fender script badging that incorporates a panther into the “R”, as well as a panther badge on the steering wheel. LT and SS models also have the option for polished forged alloy wheels. All models get the 1LE front spoiler, while the LT and SS coupes get the ZL1-style rear spoiler and the actual ZL1 gets an upgraded wing from the 1LE package.

All 2024 Chevy Camaro Collector’s Edition models get a few extra touches outside the actual cars, including a welcome kit with two posters commemorating the Camaro generations and the Collector’s Edition itself. If you go for the ZL1, GM goes even further, offering up a bespoke Shinola Canfield Sport 45mm watch. Unlike the other models, GM will only build 350 examples of the ZL1 collector model, each with their own serialized badge.

Order books open on June 15

Depending on the model, the 2024 Chevrolet Camaro Collector’s Edition package costs between $4,995 and $14,995. The 1LT is the least expensive option with the 3.6-liter V6 engine, while the LT1 costs $5,495 and the 1SS costs $5,995 beyond the trim level’s MSRP. The ZL1, being the most powerful option with the most extra kit, commands a $14,995 premium for the Collector’s Edition package over the base ZL1.

Adding in the required RS packages where necessary on the 1LT and LT1, the 2024 Chevy Camaro Collector’s Edition costs between $39,440 and $88,690 for the ZL1 (excluding the gas-guzzler tax).

Time is running out not just for the Camaro, but for the Challenger as well. When these cars roll into the history books in a few months’ time, only the Ford Mustang will be left standing if you’re looking for a front-engined pony car.

Correction 6/5/2023: We omitted specific pricing information, but Chevrolet indeed did provide pricing information and that’s reflected in the paragraphs above. Sorry for any confusion.