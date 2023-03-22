Well, It’s Official: The Current Chevrolet Camaro Will Bow Out In January 2024

(Images: General Motors | Chevrolet)

After years of uncertainty, General Motors announced the Chevrolet Camaro will end production in its current form in January 2024.

At that point, the sixth-generation Camaro will have been in production for nine years, since 2015.

The automaker is planning a special “Collector’s Edition” to send out its answer to the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger.

GM says this is “not the end of the story” for the Camaro, so we may see the model revived as an electrified vehicle in the coming years, though there are no official plans on that front yet.

On Wednesday, General Motors officially announced it would cease production of the sixth-generation model next year, after nine years. It’s not completely without fanfare, as there will be a Collector’s Edition package available for the 2024 Camaro RS and SS models, as well as a few ZL1s in North America.

As for the specific end date, GM says the last Camaro will roll off the Lansing Grand River assembly line in Michigan in January 2024. That’s a mere nine months away, not to mention the announcement comes as Dodge rolls out its most insane muscle car to date (a nod to the current generation also ending this year with an electric successor in the works) and Ford revamps the Mustang for the 2024 model year. Chevrolet, for its part, will continue to use the Camaro name in various racing series, but as for a production muscle car you can actually buy, January is it.

Mind you, Dodge is also dropping its Challenger on December 31, so the Camaro will technically outlive it, if only briefly. Stellantis is already working on an electric follow-up, though, while we’re not 100% sure what GM has up its sleeve.

There is a clue from vice president Scott Bell: “While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story.” So, it sounds like we could well see an electrified Camaro in the future, but we’ll have to wait to know for sure.

If you’re interested in picking up one of the “Collector’s Edition” Camaros, you can expect references back to the car’s first-generation model. Specifically, references to the Camaro program’s “Panther” codename. Orders for those models will open up this summer, where we should get more specifics about GM’s entire endgame for its sixth-generation muscle car.