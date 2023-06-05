With a Few Months Left, 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Manual Orders Are Finally Open Again

Earlier order guides showed the manual Challenger SRT Hellcat, but actual orders weren’t possible until now.

To say it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster year might be an understatement when it comes to the Dodge Challenger. Not only are we facing the model’s inevitable demise (as we currently know it, at least), but there’s been a host of special editions capped off by the Challenger SRT Demon 170. Say you just want a new SRT Hellcat, though, and you’d like to row your own gears. We saw the promising development that Dodge would again include the Tremec TR-6060 6-speed manual as an option for the SRT Hellcat, but it hasn’t actually materialized in the order banks. Now, thanks to a Virginia dealer posting an update to the Hellcat.org forum, it seems you can now actually order your manual Challenger SRT Hellcat…at least for a few more months.

To be clear, this is a feature returning to the 717-horsepower SRT Hellcat models. You’ve been able to order the three-pedal option on lower-tiered Challengers, and the manual was never an option on the SRT Hellcat Redeye or Super Stock in the first place. Koons Tysons Dodge, the dealer that posted they have allocation, put a notice out to prospective buyers to email a PDF of their build to them. Even though you can’t build the manual version on the configurator, price order confirmations posted later in the same thread verify that all is well, as Autoblog also mentions.

Regardless of whether you buy a manual SRT Hellcat or any other Challenger, the window is closing to order a new one.

The Dodge Garage Horsepower Locator still shows some Hellcat Jailbreak allocations, but the remaining options are thin on the ground as we inch closer to Dodge’s December 31 production cutoff date. Fortunately, at least this dealer mentions the first to get the few allocations will get them at MSRP, with the manual Challenger SRT Hellcat coming in around $69,895 with destination and the $1,700 gas guzzler tax.