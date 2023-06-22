Nissan Teases the 2024 Nismo Z Ahead of Late-Summer Launch

(Images: Nissan)

If you’re waiting for the hit Nismo version of the new Z, don’t worry: It’s almost here.

One of the least surprising secrets lurking about the new Nissan Z is that the Nismo variant is definitely coming down the pike. On Thursday, the automaker actually confirmed it, teasing that the Nismo Z is coming later this summer. Before that, though, we actually get a decent look at what to expect, thanks to a quick video posted to Nissan’s social channels.

What is surprising here is that there’s no camouflage. There’s no subterfuge, and there’s no major effort (apart from some quick cuts) to hide what exactly the new Nissan Nismo Z brings to the table. Styling tweaks, performance upgrades including a bigger spoiler and different rear diffuser, Recaro seats and sticky Dunlop Sport Maxx tires — all stuff you more or less expect from the hotter version of Nissan’s long-running sports car.

Folks have seen the camouflaged, prototype Nismos running around over the past several months. What we see here more or less lines up with those spy shots: It’s a Z, but more. That’s sure to delight the enthusiasts out there. And yes, I am one of them.

Under the hood, things look fairly normal. The new Nissan Nismo Z still rocks a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine, just like the standard car. However, rumor has it some software tweaks will boost power up from 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque to around 420 horsepower. Other reports suggest more serious changes meant to raise the power to 500 horsepower, but we don’t have any official technical specs just yet.

Fortunately, we don’t have too long to wait, as Nissan says it will reveal the Nismo Z later this summer. If they stick to that date, that means we’ll see a production version enter production later this year or early next year, as a 2024 model.