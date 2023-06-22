2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition Returns in Blue Flame with Some Tweaks

A bunch of minor changes headline the 2024 Circuit Edition, though the Blue Flame color will help it stand out

The 2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition gets a bit more colorful for the new model year.

This week, the automaker debuted three special edition GR models, including the new GR 86 Trueno Edition and this: the updated 2024 GR Corolla Circuit Edition. The headline addition to the lineup is the Blue Flame paint scheme, though there are a few other tweaks to make Toyota’s hot hatch an even better enthusiast proposition.

Another special change for the 2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition is the set of lighter 18-inch BBS forged wheels, based on the hardcore 2023 Morizo Edition. To taht, you also get a black graphics package that pairs well with Blue Flame or white, while the blue theme continues with the contrast stitching and stripes on the shift knob and parking brake. Again, it’s not a huge update, but it does offer up a bit more color to an otherwise all-black interior.

The 2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition carries on with the same 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine making 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. That mates up exclusively to an all-wheel drive system with a 6-speed manual transmission, making this an awesome little hot hatch to compete against the Honda Civic Type R, among others.

Other minor tweaks include the Circuit Edition’s redesigned ducting to full air to the wheel wells, as well as new ribbed flange bolts to mount the steering gear box to the front suspension subframe. Toyota also put in an unpainted bolt to ground the cargo area-mounted battery to the frame. It’s all done, the automaker says, in pursuit of gradually perfecting the GR Corolla, and that inlcudes even fitting aluminum sheets under the wheel wells to enhance the car’s stability.

If you want a 2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition, you’ll have to wait a little bit for pricing.

The company says it will announce 2024 model pricing at a later date, with this tweaked model coming sometime in the winter. Not that you’ll be able to get one, since these cars are an exceedingly rare get at MSRP. But good luck to you, if you decide to give it a shot.