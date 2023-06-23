2024 Toyota Supra 45th Anniversary Edition Is How It Should Have Launched

(Images: TFL Studios | Zach Butler)

You can get this anniversary model in white, but come on…you know you want it in orange.

One of the biggest beefs I’ve had about the new Toyota Supra since it launched was its lack of manual transmission. Well, Toyota finally sorted that with this model year, and this 45th Anniversary Edition just sweetens the deal. In fact, both Tommy and I agree this is the car with which Toyota should have led the next-generation Supra — and this is a version worth actually trying to pick up.

At it’s heart, the 2024 Toyota Supra 45th Anniversary Edition is mostly your run-of-the-mill Supra. You get a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-pot (this package only comes with the bigger engine) sending 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels through either an 8-speed automatic transmission or, hallelujah, a fantastic 6-speed manual. To that, the automaker added a large manually adjustable rear wing, some unique black elements and a special color scheme.

This anniversary model brings a new signature color called Mikan Blast. Now, Mikan simply means “orange” in Japanese, so we are talking about a literal interpretation here. But still…it sounds cool and it’s a more eye-catching tone than the other available color, Absolute Zero. Even better, Toyota did go through the effort to paint the strut tower braces to match the rest of the car, so you get that interesting touch as well.

Inside, the interior is pretty much your standard 3.0 Premium Supra. However, you do get a plaque symbolizing which unit in the limited production run you actually snagged. Only 900 will be available, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to grab one.

Pricing is not available for the 2024 Toyota Supra 45th Anniversary Edition just yet. We should have that information closer to fall, though, when this special model goes on sale. The price tag will include a one-year National Auto Sport Association (NASA, but not that one) and access to some high-performance driving events.