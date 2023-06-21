2024 Toyota GR 86 Trueno Edition Revives Nostalgic Name with Extra Performance Features: World Debut

(Images: TFL Studios | Zach Butler)

The 2024 Toyota GR 86 Trueno Edition brings a little bit of AE86 lineage to the modern era.

If you’re a huge Toyota buff, the “Trueno” name likely jumped off the page as the automaker introduces the next special edition of the second-generation GR 86. It’s just one of three cars Toyota debuted Wednesday. It also revealed the updated 2024 GR Corolla Circuit Edition and the GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition. This one — the 2024 Toyota GR 86 Trueno Edition — adds a touch of nostalgia to the lineup.

One interesting (if slightly strange) side note before going into the details: Despite the Trueno name’s close relation to the old-school Corolla (and Sprinter coupe), we’re not seeing this special edition launch under the new GR Corolla. Instead, the automaker decided its spirit best lives on in its smaller rear-wheel drive sports car, and perhaps they’re right on the money there. Let us know what you think below.

So, what exactly is this car?

At its core, you’re still looking at a 2024 Toyota GR 86 Premium. That means you get a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, putting out 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. You can get it with either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission, and you still get features like the Ultrasuede seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

What makes the 2024 Toyota GR 86 Trueno Edition special are the aesthetic touches, performance upgrades and its rarity. When it does go on sale this winter, only 860 Trueno Editions are coming to the U.S. market. It will be available in two colors — Halo, shown here, and Track bRed (see what they did there?) — and sport bespoke 18-inch, 10-spoke alloy wheels.

Other special touches on the Trueno Edition include the graphics package, which adds a black stripe on the hood and down the sides (the latter having its own Easter egg, with a “Trueno Edition” matte black decal inside the side graphic), and a black-painted duckbill spoiler on the decklid. Add to that the badging and plaque on the driver’s side dashboard as you open the door, and that more or less sums up the aesthetic changes.

Underneath, the 2024 Toyota GR 86 Trueno Edition adds a performance touch as well. You get Brembo brakes with four-piston front calipers and two-piston rear calipers, as well as Sachs dampers. While that upgrade will come standard on the Trueno, it’s worth noting you can retrofit the brake and shock package to any current-generation (2022 or 2023) GR 86, so long as it has 18-inch wheels.

No pricing available just yet

While Toyota was happy to fly Tommy and me out to New Jersey to check out each of the GR special editions, the company did not announce pricing for any of them just yet. Odds are, the package will add a decent chunk to the GR 86 Premium’s $32,000-ish price tag. If it’s close to where the 2023 10th Anniversary Special Edition came in, expect an out-the-door price around $35,000 or $36,000, before the inevitable dealer markups.

