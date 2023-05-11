Another V8 Gone: Maserati Announces the End of V8 Production This Year

Like it or not, the V8's days are numbered, though Maserati's already been shifting away from them

(Images: Stellantis | Maserati)

The Maserati V8 will be no more after this year.

It’s another sad day as another automaker announces the end of production for an eight-cylinder engine, though (as always) it’s hardly surprising. Stellantis is kicking its electrification plans into action, aiming to drastically shift its EV portfolio within the next seven years. Maserati, for its part, says it will go entirely electric by 2030, leaving little road left for the V8 engine. To that end, no more Maserati V8s will be manufactured after this year.

While you’ll almost certainly still be able to buy eight-cylinder models from the Italian brand in 2024 — some inventory will carry over into the new year — Maserati officially set an end date for one of its most iconic and beloved features. The company did not say whether these last V8 engines will get any power upgrades for this year, so we can assume the 3.8-liter F154 engine will still pack 572 horsepower and 538 lb-ft, as you can currently find it in the Trofeo models. There’s also a slightly less powerful variant in the Levante Modena S, that puts out 523 horsepower.

That’s not to say there won’t be special editions to mull over. Maserati did say it will bring two special models to the Goodwood Festival of Speed this July, including the Ghibli 334 Ultima and the Levante V8 Ultima.

We’ve seen another shift after the past few years toward downsized engines

Even before the all-electric announcement, Maserati largely shifted to its 3.0-liter “Nettuno” V6 engine to power its lineup, including the MC20 supercar. The new Grecale also uses this engine, as does the GranTurismo. Moving forward, the company plans to offer its ICE cars alongside “Folgore” electric models, with the entire range at least having an electric option by 2025.

So, the message is clear: If you do have to have a V8 Maserati, get one now before they die off in the next year or so. After that, we’ll have to keep an eye out for the company’s phase-out of its V6 models in favor of fully electric versions by 2030.