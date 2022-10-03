The 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Brings Twin-Turbo V-6 Power, but That’s Not The Only Trick Up Its Sleeve

Maserati is in the midst of a transformation – and this new GranTurismo is front and center.

Folks toss around the phrase “swan song” quite a bit these days, as automakers make their march toward full electrification over the next few years. You could argue the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo as a solid case in point. This second-generation model still sports gas-powered models, while the Italian brand is also launching a fully electric version, signaling a seismic shift for the company’s sports car identity.

Perhaps more astonishing, though, is the fact that Maserati is sticking with a coupe as one of its standard bearers. Alongside the Grecale and Levante, this offers a sportier variant for folks looking for dynamic proportions. The new GranTurismo may offer a slightly more affordable option against the brand’s MC20 halo. Pricing is not available yet, but obviously this car will not be cheap — probably around $200,000 to start.

So, what will you get with the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo? This new sports coupe is now all-wheel drive across the range, rather than rear-wheel drive like the old car. Sticking with internal combustion nets you a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 (called the “Nettuno”), shared with the Grecale and the MC20. The base “Modena” makes 490 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque, while the higher-performance Trofeo manages 550 hp and 479 lb-ft. Whichever way you go, you get an 8-speed automatic transmission to go with that engine.

According to Maserati, 0-62 mph in this 3,957-pound GranTurismo takes 3.9 seconds or 3.5 seconds, depending on which version you get. Top speeds also vary on the Modena versus the Trofeo, at 187 and 198 mph respectively. The all-wheel drive system, for its part, can shift up to 100% of the power to the rear wheels, as well as split it 50/50 between the front and rear axles when conditions call for it.

More on the electric Folgore (“Lightning” in Italian)

Should you want to leave internal combustion behind, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore uses a triple-motor electric drivetrain. One motor powers the front wheels, while an additional two power each of the rear wheels. Total system output, Maserati says, works out to 900 kilowatts, or around 1,200 horsepower. That’s working off the 300-kW figures for each motor though, and all three won’t give peak output at the same time. So, practically speaking, power reaching the wheels is more like 751 horsepower and 996 lb-ft of torque.

That’s still a tremendous amount of grunt: Enough to shove the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.7 seconds. Its top speed is also impressive, at 198 mph. The Folgore uses an 800-volt electrical architecture, capable of charging its 92.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack on a 270-kW capable DC fast charger. Maserati did not mention range, but it did talk about its “T-bone” battery module approach. That allowed the automaker to fit the battery mostly within the transmission tunnel area from the gas-powered models, extended partly into the trunk.

Mind you, while Maserati hit a 50/50 weight distribution, the electric GranTurismo still tips the scales at nearly 5,000 pounds — half a ton more than the V-6 versions.

One area we haven’t seen on either variant yet is the interior. Unfortunately, we won’t see more on that until early 2023. The new GranTurismo’s launch date is in the second quarter, so we should know more on the interior layout and pricing then. Should you want a droptop option, the GranCabrio should also return next year.