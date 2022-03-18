Maserati Goes All-In On Electric Models: Here’s What It Has in the Pipeline

All Maserati models have an electric variant by 2025, and the brand will be all-electric by 2030.

Beginning with the upcoming, all-new (all-electric) Maserati GranTurismo, the storied automaker will start on its electrification path. In September 2020, Maserati hosted the MMXX: Time to be Audacious event. This multimedia event featured the automaker’s history, and a declaration of their future ambitions. MMXX took place at the Modena Circuit, as Modena has been Maserati’s home for over 80 years.

CEO Davide Grasso said that by 2030, Maserati will be an all-electric brand, because consumers will be more interested in electric power.

This strategy is part of parent company Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, announced earlier this month. One of many ambitious goals set by Stellantis is a 50% carbon emissions reduction by 2030. Eventually, they hope to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2038. Every brand under the Stellantis umbrella will have to electrify within the next few years.

While Stellantis’ brands like Ram and Jeep are readying full battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to debut soon, the upcoming Maserati GranTurismo will be one of their earliest on the market.

More on the upcoming GranTurismo:

The new GranTurismo will be the first car in Maserati history to adopt 100% electric solutions. Made at the Mirafiori production hub, it will debut in the market in 2023. The new GranTurismo, a true icon for the brand, will offer cutting-edge technical solutions derived from Formula E. superb performance, comfort and elegance, all typical of the Trident. Next year, the all-new Grecale SUV – scheduled for launch in the next few days – will also become available in an electric version. Maserati S.p.A.

The next-generation Maserati GranTurismo will be a 2+2 coupe. There will be a GranCabrio (convertible), and both vehicles will use tech gleaned from Formula-E. According to reports, there will be a few powertrain options, at first. For those who still prefer petrol, there will be a V6 turbo offering. The other GranTurismo will be a three motor BEV with 1,200 horsepower. Performance will be competitive. Executives stated 0 to 60 mph times under three-seconds, and a top speed that approaches 190 mph.

As for its newest coupe, Maserati will build the GranTurismo at the Mirafiori manufacturing complex in Italy. We’ll see that car on the market in 2023.