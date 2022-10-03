Ford Bronco Performance Calibration Kit Boosts 2.3L Output to Nearly Match the V-6 EcoBoost

Ford Performance offers 2.3L Bronco owners an option to boost their engine’s output without voiding their warranty.

Even in stock configuration, the smaller EcoBoost engine in the new Ford Bronco manages 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. Now, though, as mentioned by our friends over at Autoblog, Ford Performance announced a new Performance Calibration Kit to boost that four-cylinder mill’s output to nearly match that of the stock 2.7-liter V-6. If you’re willing to part with $825, you can order one now.

Installing the calibration kit bumps the 2.3-liter mill’s output to 330 horsepower and 385 lb-ft of torque. Your typical V-6 Bronco, on the other hand, manages 330 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque from the factory. Better yet, because we’re talking about the smaller engine here, you can get V-6 levels of power with the 7-speed manual transmission.

Graphs showing the horsepower (left) and torque (right) curves before and after the FPP tune.

Apart from simply boosting the power, Ford tweaks the throttle mapping and the transmission. For 10-speed automatic-equipped models, the calibration kit adds in an “optimized shift schedule” to make the most out of the peak power (available at 5,500 RPM) and peak torque (available at 3,500 RPM). On manual models, you get a rev-matching system that kicks in on the downshifts to smoothen out the experience.

If you’re looking to tune your rig into a more monstrous off-roader, Ford notes the potential for further mods. With additional modifications, you’ll be able to fit the same 37-inch BFGoodrich KO2s from the Bronco Raptor. You can also change the rear axle ratio to a 4.70. However, there is one caveat.

The catch applies if you live in California

Spring for the Ford Performance Calibration Kit for your 2.3L Bronco, and you’ll get a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty from the vehicle’s in-service date. Of course, a Ford dealer or ASE/Red Seal certified technician will need to install the kit to qualify for warranty coverage.

Beyond that, though, there’s another catch. The kit has not been approved for 2022 model year Broncos in California, so it is “49-state” emissions compliant. It is available for 2021 models.

Buying the kit includes the M-12655-F ProCal 4 delivery tool. If you’d like to get a similar bump on your 2.7L Bronco, don’t despair. Ford Performance has a kit covering that engine as well for the same price. The 2.7L kit boosts output to 355 horsepower and 433 lb-ft of torque.