Audi Sends Out the 5.2-Liter V-10 with This Special Edition R8 GT Model

The original Audi R8 GT launched back in 2011, and now it’s time for the second-generation version.

This time around, though, the GT will likely send out the iconic 5.2-liter V10 as a special edition, rear-wheel drive model.

Audi plans to manufacture just 333 units for the whole world.

Pricing, volume and other U.S. specific details are not available yet — those will follow at a later date.

It’s time to wave goodbye.

Audi’s definitive R8 supercar launched almost exactly sixteen years ago, with two equally definitive engines: the 4.2-liter V8 and the 5.2-liter Lamborghini V10. Now, though, the German automaker plans to send off the V10 engine through a special edition model next year. Audi based this R8 GT on the rear-wheel drive coupe, but gives it the extra grunt that’s normally reserved for the all-wheel drive version, plus some extra upgrades (with some exclusivity sprinkled in) to boot.

First up, let’s talk about the Audi R8 GT by its power figures.

Compared to the normal R8 V10 RWD, this R8 GT puts out 40 more horsepower, for a total figure of 502 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. That allows this special edition, Audi says, to accelerate from 0-60 in 3.4 seconds. From there, it will reach 124 mph in 10.1 seconds, before charging on to its top speed of 199 mph.

To make it as quick as the automaker can, the 2023 Audi R8 GT sheds 44 pounds from the standard rear-wheel drive model. It also gets a retuned 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, and a “Torque Rear” drive mode. That offers up seven levels of slippage, with higher options making the car more drift happy.

Interior

Other special touches include the aesthetic, including a unique splitter, dive planes side skirts and large rear wing. The exclusive 20-inch wheels come wrapped in Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires, while the GT also brings in ceramic brakes over your traditional steel discs.

Pricing information, availability and other U.S.-specific information are not out just yet. Audi says that information is forthcoming and will most likely come prior to the R8 GT order books opening up next year. Just 333 will be manufactured for the global market, so don’t expect this special model to come cheap.